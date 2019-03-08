Young brewer scoops beer prize just weeks after pulling first pint

Mike Green with his winning beer. Pic: submitted.

He only took over the family brewing business three weeks ago but has already proven he's a natural after pulling a prize-winning pint that beat top name Greene King.

Mike Green, 21 today, has lots to celebrate after deciding to take on the Tindalls Ale business after his father Alan recently retired, and now he has already scooped a major win.

After only brewing his first beer less than a month ago at the brewery at the family home in Seething, near Norwich, Mike entered into the 'Rail Ale' festival in Chesterfield, Derbyshire in the 'lower gravity brown' class and won gold for his 'Seething Pint' with top brewing company Greene King, also based locally, in Bury St Edmunds, coming second. Mike also beat other big names like Timothy Taylor, in the same class.

Sister Sara Basey-Fisher said: "It's my brother's 21st birthday today, Monday, and it would be better than any present to have a feature in this newspaper. This is a fantastic achievement from a young Norfolk-based entrepreneur with a brand that has only now been restarted.

"We're all so proud of him."

She asked this newspaper to feature the story as a surprise for Mike.

Tindalls Ale was started by Sara and Mike's dad, Alan Green, and named after Tindall wood, Ditchingham, where the family used to live before moving to Seething. The logo for the brewery is a bird in the wood.

Mr Green decided to retire and the business had lain dormant but he's now giving Mike a helping hand, although it's the youngster spearheading the business. The brewery firm started with Mr Green just dabbling in home brews but it became so popular with locals he created a business.

There's only one slight problem with Mike taking on the reins of the family business....it means he's given up his job working in the invoicing department at Sara's workplace, Masterseal Ltd, based in Hingham, which makes sealant applicators. Sara, who works there in the HR department, said: "Mike's going to continue doing some work for us initially because the brewing business has become so competitive, but everyone here, all the MDs, are really supportive of him doing this.

"They said if they hadn't taken gambles in their careers, they wouldn't be where they are today."

