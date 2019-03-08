You'll soon be able to stay in a former railway carriage in rural Norfolk

A disused railway cottage could be converted into an unusual holiday let as part of a new plan.

AN application has been made to North Norfolk District Council to covert a 16.5 metre long carriage into a place to stay with an open-plan lounge/diner, bedroom and bathroom with a double sink and bath.

The carriage is on the same site as a converted railway signal box at Lavender Cottage, off Hindolveston Road in Melton Costable.

The application says: "Economic use as holiday accommodation will help support the general vitality of the rural area by encouraging visitors to the local area and attractions.

"The carriage is small scale and can only be used by two people who it can be assumed will be travelling in one vehicle."

Melton Constable was once an important railway centre, with lines converging from all direction and providing links to King's Lynn, Norwich, Cromer, Fakenham and Great Yarmouth.