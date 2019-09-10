Norwich pub becomes latest to be granted extra protection against sale as plans approved

Inset: Steve Wiseman, and the York Tavern on Leciester Street in Norwich. Picture: James Bass/Steve Wiseman Archant

The York Tavern, on Leicester Street in Norwich, closed at the start of the year after lease negotiations broke down with its owners.

It has since reopened with temporary landlords, with its owners, Ei Publican Partnerships, consistently saying they had no plans to sell it and are committed to running it as a pub.

But the sudden closure caught the attention of Steve Wiseman, a former customer who, with the backing of people living nearby, formed the Tavern Trust and applied to register the pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

And Norwich City Council has now confirmed that the trust's bid was a success, with the pub the latest to become an ACV.

Mr Wiseman said it was good progress, and fit into the group's wider intention to improve facilities in the Town Close area.

"It is great news, and we're very pleased. We have got a wider brief to make sure that we can retain and redevelop community facilities in the area," he said.

"A lot of that obviously revolves around pubs and there are a number of other pubs that we are looking at."

He said, as footfall fell at many pubs around the country, they were keeping a close eye on those affected locally.

While becoming an ACV does not guarantee a pub will not be sold, it means that if it is listed for sale, community groups are given six months to lodge a bid to buy it.

The Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, was also listed as an ACV in November last year after its landlords said they were considering stepping down.

Pubs which have been bought by the community in Norfolk include the Fox Inn, in Garboldisham, and the Kings Arms, in Shouldham.

