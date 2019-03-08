'We vow to keep it open' says new landlord of much-loved pub

A well-loved pub which closed earlier this year has re-opened with a new-look inside despite a community group trying to buy it.

The York Tavern, on Leicester Street, closed in January after lease negotiations with the owners and former management broke down. But it's now open, under new management, and with a contemporary new-look, and the new landlords have vowed to keep it open.

Andrew McNeil, and his wife Anna, have taken over The York NR2 after a number of years' running hotels for Adnams. Andrew will be running it day-to-day with Anna, who has her own business, helping with the social media.

To mark the occasion there will be a grand re-opening event this Saturday from 4pm till late, with food provided by The Bucket List @chipbucket and 10% off drinks before 6pm.

Mr McNeil, who used to run the Crown at Southwold and the White Horse at Blakeney, said the pub was open with the official launch at the weekend. "We've given it a lick of paint, put in new furniture and improved old, it's been a big project."The closure originally sparked the interest of a former customer and businessman Steve Wiseman who asked residents in the area if they would be interested in running the premises as a community pub. They formed the Tavern Trust and applied to register with the council the pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) which was recently successful.

This preserves the pub for the future in that it gives the trust the chance to buy it, if it ever came on the market.

Mr Wiseman today said the trust was pleased to see the pub open again. "We wish them all the good luck, but if anything does happen in the future, we as a trust are waiting in the wings."

The pub is owned by EI Publican Partnerships, formerly Enterprise Inns.