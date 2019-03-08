Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

'We vow to keep it open' says new landlord of much-loved pub

PUBLISHED: 10:58 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 01 October 2019

Andrew McNeil, who has just re-opened the York pub. Pic: submitted

Andrew McNeil, who has just re-opened the York pub. Pic: submitted

Archant

A well-loved pub which closed earlier this year has re-opened with a new-look inside despite a community group trying to buy it.

Work to cvreate the stunning new-look York pub. Pic: submittedWork to cvreate the stunning new-look York pub. Pic: submitted

The York Tavern, on Leicester Street, closed in January after lease negotiations with the owners and former management broke down. But it's now open, under new management, and with a contemporary new-look, and the new landlords have vowed to keep it open.

Andrew McNeil, and his wife Anna, have taken over The York NR2 after a number of years' running hotels for Adnams. Andrew will be running it day-to-day with Anna, who has her own business, helping with the social media.

MORE: Norwich jewellery store owner aiming for the Big Apple

The new-look York pub. Pic: submittedThe new-look York pub. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch:

To mark the occasion there will be a grand re-opening event this Saturday from 4pm till late, with food provided by The Bucket List @chipbucket and 10% off drinks before 6pm.

Mr McNeil, who used to run the Crown at Southwold and the White Horse at Blakeney, said the pub was open with the official launch at the weekend. "We've given it a lick of paint, put in new furniture and improved old, it's been a big project."The closure originally sparked the interest of a former customer and businessman Steve Wiseman who asked residents in the area if they would be interested in running the premises as a community pub. They formed the Tavern Trust and applied to register with the council the pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) which was recently successful.

The new-look York pub. Pic: submittedThe new-look York pub. Pic: submitted

This preserves the pub for the future in that it gives the trust the chance to buy it, if it ever came on the market.

To mark the opening there will be a grand celebration this Saturday from 4pm till late, with food provided by The Bucket List @chipbucket and 10% off drinks before 6pm.

Mr Wiseman today said the trust was pleased to see the pub open again. "We wish them all the good luck, but if anything does happen in the future, we as a trust are waiting in the wings."

The pub is owned by EI Publican Partnerships, formerly Enterprise Inns.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Road closed in both directions after car hits tree

A road has been closed after a car hit a tree near Ashill. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Flood warnings issued across region

Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn breaks on the Norfolk coast as spring tides and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. Simon Finlay Photography.

‘They were best friends and amazing people’ - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car left abandoned in high water

The Ford Fiesta, whcih was left on Hall Road, Cromer. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard. Photo: Norfolk Police

‘We vow to keep it open’ says new landlord of much-loved pub

Andrew McNeil, who has just re-opened the York pub. Pic: submitted

‘They were best friends and amazing people’ - Son pays tribute to couple who took their own lives

Malcolm Christopher Weston and Patricia May Weston. Picture: Weston Family

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists