A new store for "savvy shoppers" which recycles pre-loved items is to open next month in Castle Mall raising money to help young people.

YMCA Norfolk is to open a new store where customers can enjoy thrifty finds and sustainable, environmentally friendly bargains which supports the local community.

The new shop is due to open on the ground floor in August and will sell second-hand items including clothes, furniture, electrical goods, books and homeware.

Andrew Smith, YMCA store manager, said: "We are really proud to be welcomed to Castle Mall and to be opening a new shop in the heart of the city centre. The location means we will be able to introduce new people to our charity and the size of the store means we can sell larger items. "Second-hand furniture, in particular, is always really popular with people looking for more individual interior design pieces, as well as those wanting to find a great bargain.

"Everyone who shops with us will be helping to transform the lives of young people and those who join our team will be working together to make a real difference."

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall manager, said: "We are really pleased to be able to support YMCA Norfolk by providing them with a large, modern retail space and a community window within our centre. YMCA shops are a vital way of supporting the charity's work around the city. This new store will particularly appeal to savvy shoppers, second-hand fashionistas and those who are environmentally conscious.

"It is a great way to recycle pre-loved items, find retro or vintage goods and source upcycling projects, all while supporting an extremely worthy cause."

The new YMCA shop will also create job opportunities for people in the city, with the charity looking to appoint a part-time assistant store manager and volunteers.

Mr Bradley added: "As a focal point in the city, Castle Mall is committed to championing organisations which make a difference. YMCA's work supports young people in Norfolk who need help the most, something we very much value as a community partner."