Say 'I do' in a £50 wedding dress as YMCA unveils new charity bridal section
PUBLISHED: 15:02 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 03 February 2020
Brides looking for a bargain can now buy budget wedding dresses for as little as £50 after the YMCA opened a new section in its Norwich charity store.
The Wedding Shop in the YMCA's store in Castle Quarter stocks full length bridal dresses priced from as little as £50-£60.
There's also some groom's attire - with fancy waistcoats for as little as £5 and outfits for pageboys and bridesmaids as well as mother of the bride.
MORE: From caravan burgers to an institutiono: The rise of Zaks restaurant
There's also accessories such as bridal jewellery, bags and shoes as well as a good range of wedding invitations in the new addition to the charity shop.
One of the dresses currently in stock is a full length satin dress with a train priced £65. There is also a sleeveless wedding dress with a button back and fuller skirt for £80. Accessories such as a scarf for a mother of the bride outfit is priced £2.
The new section of the charity store also stocks items for gifts and hen dos. It's situated on the ground floor at Castle Quarter.
It comes as a new wedding dress shop #SayYes also recently opened in Castle Quarter selling designer dresses for a fraction of their original price.
Have you got married wearing a bargain dress? We'd love to hear from you. Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk
You may also want to watch: