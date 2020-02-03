Search

Say 'I do' in a £50 wedding dress as YMCA unveils new charity bridal section

PUBLISHED: 15:02 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 03 February 2020

The YMCA has just opened a wedding shop with bridal dresses from £50. Pic: Archant

Brides looking for a bargain can now buy budget wedding dresses for as little as £50 after the YMCA opened a new section in its Norwich charity store.

The Wedding Shop in the YMCA's store in Castle Quarter stocks full length bridal dresses priced from as little as £50-£60.

There's also some groom's attire - with fancy waistcoats for as little as £5 and outfits for pageboys and bridesmaids as well as mother of the bride.

There's also accessories such as bridal jewellery, bags and shoes as well as a good range of wedding invitations in the new addition to the charity shop.

One of the dresses currently in stock is a full length satin dress with a train priced £65. There is also a sleeveless wedding dress with a button back and fuller skirt for £80. Accessories such as a scarf for a mother of the bride outfit is priced £2.

The new section of the charity store also stocks items for gifts and hen dos. It's situated on the ground floor at Castle Quarter.

It comes as a new wedding dress shop #SayYes also recently opened in Castle Quarter selling designer dresses for a fraction of their original price.

Have you got married wearing a bargain dress? We'd love to hear from you. Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk

