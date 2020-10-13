‘Phenomenal’ success of Airstream trailer could revive shuttered pub
PUBLISHED: 07:56 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 13 October 2020
The owners of a popular American-style burger restaurant have hailed the “phenomenal” success of its vintage trailer outside a derelict pub.
Oliver Hurren, joint owner of the Yankee Traveller restaurant in King Street, Great Yarmouth, said even they were “still surprised “ at the response.
All summer a silver Airstream has sat outside the First and Last pub in Ormesby surrounded by twinkling lights and picnic tables.
It has now been taken away, but the move has fuelled speculation the restaurant is looking to take over the empty pub site which has planning permission to be converted into homes.
Mr Hurren said the idea of the Airstream had been to test demand in the northern parishes after the restaurant’s takeaway service took off during lockdown.
Now the plan was to do the same in the southern end of the borough looking towards Gorleston and Bradwell.
In the meantime, they were still digesting Ormesby’s success, which could have a bearing on what happened to the old pub.
“The idea of the Airstream was to try different sites to see how successful it was,” he said.
“Ormesby was outstanding. The response and the trade was overwhelming.
“From that perspective we now decide what we do with the First and Last premises.
“We are now looking to take the Airstream to the other side of the river, maybe Gorleston and Bradwell.”
There was always a possiblity the pub could revert to restaurant use, he said, adding that the proposition was “even stronger” given the “phenomenal” feedback.
He said he was open to suggestions as to where the trailer could be based and hoped to see the vintage trailer popping up in a new location soon.
The Yankee Traveller has been a favourite eatery for generations in the town - its menu serving up a tried and tested formula based on burgers, fries, and being full up.
Fans were devastated when it shut suddenly over Christmas in 2018.
It was reopened by entrepreneurs Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston saving the restaurant, one of the town’s go-to venues for birthdays and celebrations.
Anyone with suggested sites for the Airstream in the south is asked to contact the restaurant in King Street via 01493 857065.
