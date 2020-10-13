‘Phenomenal’ success of Airstream trailer could revive shuttered pub

The duo behind the Yankee Traveller in King Street, Great Yarmouth, are taking their burgers to the people using an authentic Airstream vehicle which has been based at the former First and Last pub site in Ormesby. They are looking to take it to the south of the borough while they work out what to do with the pub Picture: Yankee Traveller Archant

The owners of a popular American-style burger restaurant have hailed the “phenomenal” success of its vintage trailer outside a derelict pub.

A Yankee Traveller sign at the old First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Liz Coates A Yankee Traveller sign at the old First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Liz Coates

Oliver Hurren, joint owner of the Yankee Traveller restaurant in King Street, Great Yarmouth, said even they were “still surprised “ at the response.

All summer a silver Airstream has sat outside the First and Last pub in Ormesby surrounded by twinkling lights and picnic tables.

It has now been taken away, but the move has fuelled speculation the restaurant is looking to take over the empty pub site which has planning permission to be converted into homes.

Mr Hurren said the idea of the Airstream had been to test demand in the northern parishes after the restaurant’s takeaway service took off during lockdown.

The owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston at the time of the takeover in 2019. They have since brought the restaurant back to life and launched a vintage Airstream taking burgers to the people Picture: Oliver Hurren The owners of the former Yankee Traveller building Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston at the time of the takeover in 2019. They have since brought the restaurant back to life and launched a vintage Airstream taking burgers to the people Picture: Oliver Hurren

Now the plan was to do the same in the southern end of the borough looking towards Gorleston and Bradwell.

In the meantime, they were still digesting Ormesby’s success, which could have a bearing on what happened to the old pub.

“The idea of the Airstream was to try different sites to see how successful it was,” he said.

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as "a travesty" Picture: Liz Coates The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as "a travesty" Picture: Liz Coates

“Ormesby was outstanding. The response and the trade was overwhelming.

“From that perspective we now decide what we do with the First and Last premises.

“We are now looking to take the Airstream to the other side of the river, maybe Gorleston and Bradwell.”

There was always a possiblity the pub could revert to restaurant use, he said, adding that the proposition was “even stronger” given the “phenomenal” feedback.

The First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret was on the market for £400,000 but failed to sell and was offered again at a reduced price Picture: Liz Coates The First and Last pub in Ormesby St Margaret was on the market for £400,000 but failed to sell and was offered again at a reduced price Picture: Liz Coates

He said he was open to suggestions as to where the trailer could be based and hoped to see the vintage trailer popping up in a new location soon.

The Yankee Traveller has been a favourite eatery for generations in the town - its menu serving up a tried and tested formula based on burgers, fries, and being full up.

Fans were devastated when it shut suddenly over Christmas in 2018.

It was reopened by entrepreneurs Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston saving the restaurant, one of the town’s go-to venues for birthdays and celebrations.

Anyone with suggested sites for the Airstream in the south is asked to contact the restaurant in King Street via 01493 857065.