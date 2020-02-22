New firm opening in Castle Quarter offers chance to 'step inside video game'

The new XIST game is opening in Castle Quarter. Pic: Submitted

Tickets are about to go on sale for a new game activity opening in the Norwich venue - the second announced this week.

The multiplayer virtual reality game called XIST allows groups of up to six people play together in an incredible fantasy world, enabling them to move around freely to complete a fun and exciting mission.

Matthew Martin, CEO and co-founder of XIST, said: "Free-roam destination VR is on the up, giving consumers an exciting and fun way to spend time with their friends, doing things that would be impossible in real life.

"It's great as an activity for a party or even for corporate team-building."

XIST is one of the first VR venues in the UK to offer 'free-roam' virtual reality without the need for customers to wear heavy backpack PCs. Instead, XIST uses a lightweight headset, micro PC and special vest.

XIST has partnered with AMD and VR headset manufacturers Pico Interactive to make the technological solution possible. Audio is delivered through a surround sound system, and users wear a 'haptic' vest to increase the feeling of immersion. Users have a machine gun controller that they need to use throughout the game to defeat the enemy.

Castle Quarter's centre manager, Robert Bradley, said: "This is going to be like stepping into a video game. I am looking forward to trying it out. It'll be another amazing reason to visit Castle Quarter.

"We have seen a really good increase in the number of people coming to Castle Quarter in the last few months and are so pleased that XIST is another operator coming to establish themselves here."

The venue will open to the public next month but tickets will go on sale soon.

The announcement comes after earlier this week Castle Quarter announced Spy Missions, a game centred around saving a battleship from launching a missile, was coming into the venue in April.

Earlier this month it was also announced that Boom: Battle Bar, another new game complex would open in the large unit once occupied by the post office.