Search

Advanced search

New firm opening in Castle Quarter offers chance to 'step inside video game'

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 22 February 2020

The new XIST game is opening in Castle Quarter. Pic: Submitted

The new XIST game is opening in Castle Quarter. Pic: Submitted

Tickets are about to go on sale for a new game activity opening in the Norwich venue - the second announced this week.

The multiplayer virtual reality game called XIST allows groups of up to six people play together in an incredible fantasy world, enabling them to move around freely to complete a fun and exciting mission.

Matthew Martin, CEO and co-founder of XIST, said: "Free-roam destination VR is on the up, giving consumers an exciting and fun way to spend time with their friends, doing things that would be impossible in real life.

"It's great as an activity for a party or even for corporate team-building."

MORE: Sold for just £1: lucky buyer snaps up property

You may also want to watch:

XIST is one of the first VR venues in the UK to offer 'free-roam' virtual reality without the need for customers to wear heavy backpack PCs. Instead, XIST uses a lightweight headset, micro PC and special vest.

XIST has partnered with AMD and VR headset manufacturers Pico Interactive to make the technological solution possible. Audio is delivered through a surround sound system, and users wear a 'haptic' vest to increase the feeling of immersion. Users have a machine gun controller that they need to use throughout the game to defeat the enemy.

Castle Quarter's centre manager, Robert Bradley, said: "This is going to be like stepping into a video game. I am looking forward to trying it out. It'll be another amazing reason to visit Castle Quarter.

"We have seen a really good increase in the number of people coming to Castle Quarter in the last few months and are so pleased that XIST is another operator coming to establish themselves here."

The venue will open to the public next month but tickets will go on sale soon.

The announcement comes after earlier this week Castle Quarter announced Spy Missions, a game centred around saving a battleship from launching a missile, was coming into the venue in April.

Earlier this month it was also announced that Boom: Battle Bar, another new game complex would open in the large unit once occupied by the post office.

Most Read

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

WATCH: Driving instructor shares shocking footage of near miss for pupil, 17

Jemma Pegg has shared footage of a shocking near miss on the A149. Picture: Just Pass Driving School

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why does Farke fancy his chances against Wolves?

Teemu Pukki was denied by Wolves' keeper Rui Patricio in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Spud Thornhill: Petty boasting about being a superior City fan makes me sad

Canaries defender Christoph Zimmermann thanks the 1,700 travelling fans after the recent 0-0 draw at Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This 118-year-old Heartbreaker is a ‘truly Norfolk piece of history’

A unique working model steam engine made in Dereham by George Long in 1902 is set to be auctioned by Cheffins. Picture: Cheffins
Drive 24