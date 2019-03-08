Fears town will lose vital services as Post Office announces closure

The Post Office inside the One Stop store on Market Street, Wymondham, will close in August. Photo: Google Archant

People in a Norfolk town said older residents would be left without access to vital services when their local Post Office closes in August.

The post office located on Lime Tree Avenue, Wymondham, will be the only branch left in the town. Photo: Google The post office located on Lime Tree Avenue, Wymondham, will be the only branch left in the town. Photo: Google

The One Stop store on Market Street, Wymondham, has announced it will permanently shut, with the Post Office located in store following suit. An employee at the store said staff had been told a few weeks ago and would all be made redundant as a result.

She added: "We haven't been given an exact date the store will be closing but as it is, we know we don't have much time."

Post Office UK spokesman Sheila Tapster said the postmaster at the store had resigned and the company was searching for a new location.

The announcement has sparked concerns about the knock on affect on customers, particularly older people who collect pension payments from the Market Street branch.

A petition, created by Wymondham campaigner Julie Fulgoni, is calling on Post Office UK to ensure the town is not left without an office once the One Stop closes.

She said: "Our town needs the Post Office for local postage stamps, pensions, child benefits among many other important documentations."

So far the petition has gained 158 signatures, with one supporter arguing the closure would have a knock on affect on the entire high street.

Once the Market Street store closes, the nearest branch to Wymondham town centre will be Rustens on Lime Tree Avenue, which takes around 30 minutes to walk to from the Market Cross.

Although the branch offers full postal services, it does not have the capacity to provide current account servicing, savings application forms, passport checks or any other ID checking services.

Ms Tapster said: "We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We are committed to providing a Post Office in the area. We are looking at ways to provide Post Office services in the area. Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or phone 0845 2668790."

The announcement comes just days after a report was published revealing that 20pc of all sub-postmasters in Norfolk would resign or downsize in the next year.