Search

Advanced search

Housebuilder hoping for record breaking profits thanks to ‘encouraging’ start

PUBLISHED: 10:15 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 16 January 2019

Bovis Homes regional MD Steve Jones at their Park Farm site in Wymondham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bovis Homes regional MD Steve Jones at their Park Farm site in Wymondham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Bovis Homes has said it is hoping to report a record year of profits as the housebuilder saw “encouraging” early signs for trading in 2019.

The company, which is in the process of developing new homes in Costessey and Wymondham, said it is set to see profits for 2018 that are slightly ahead of market expectations after a “significant step-up” in operating margins.

Bovis is working on two and three bedroom homes in Costessey’s Woodland Park, and three, four and five bedroom houses in Wymondham’s Birch Gate.

The business has started the year with forward sales of 2,681 units with a value of £521m.

It said the UK housing market “remains strong with customer demand for new homes supported by attractive mortgage finance and government initiatives”, in particular the Help to Buy scheme.

In November, the company said uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the EU was driving a slowdown in buyers of larger homes.

But in its latest update, Bovis said that building on its improved relationships with housing associations, it has increased private sales to housing associations.

For 2018, the group delivered 3,759 new homes, a 3% increase compared with the year earlier and the average selling price rose to £273,000 from £272,400 in 2017.

Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: “The significant improvement in operational performance across all areas of the business is expected to deliver a record year of profits for the group.

“Customer satisfaction is a key priority and the group’s return to four-star housebuilder status along with another controlled and disciplined period end reflect this.

“We are looking forward to delivering the first homes from our new housing range in 2019 and continuing to make further operational and financial progress.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bud back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk company offers ‘dog cuddling’ sessions

Barking Mad South Norfolk is offering
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists