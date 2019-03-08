Search

The World's Strongest Man adds weight to a Norwich event today

PUBLISHED: 10:10 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 16 May 2019

Laurence

Laurence "Loz" Shahlaei at Gee-Force Hydraulics Pic by TMS Media

The 'World's Strongest Man' is taking a break from training in Florida to add power to a Norfolk hydraulics industry heavyweight.

Full-time professional strong man Laurence Shahlaei, also known as 'Big Loz' or 'The Warrior' is at a flagship energy event.

The five times World's Strongest Man finalist, who stands at 6ft 2in and weighs 160kg (just over 25 stones), is supporting Yarmouth bolting specialist Gee-Force Hydraulics at the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) conference and exhibition, being held at the Showground.

To keep in tip-top condition he has a strict diet and training regime. An 8,000-calorie daily diet includes eight Weetabix (with full-fat milk), five meals (usually steak and rice) and a pre-sleep tub of cottage cheese, alongside a regimen of between two and three-hour sessions in the gym, five days a week.

Gee-Force Hydraulics is a specialist supplier of hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic and manual bolting equipment and was visited by 'Big Loz' at an event last year.

MORE: How it feels when your 'face just doesn't fit' - Norfolk's Instagrammers

In fact Laurence, who was Europe's Strongest Man in 2016, is a regular feature on the Gee-Force Hydraulics' stand in the exhibition hall and an event favourite.

Graeme Cook, Gee-Force Hydraulics managing director, said: "Laurence is always a crowd puller and throws himself into the spirit of the conference, where he has created quite a following over the years."

Laurence, who is based in Swindon, had to sit out last month's Europe's Strongest Man contest with a small knee injury that he was trying to manage in his preparation for his 10th appearance at World's Strongest Man in Florida.

He is the only man to have beaten 'Thor' - Hafthor Bjornsson who plays Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in Game of Thrones - at Europe's Strongest Man in the past five years.

