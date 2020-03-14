Search

'We sell out by 1PM': Why this fishmongers might be the best in the country

PUBLISHED: 10:37 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 14 March 2020

A family-run, independent fishmonger on the East Anglian coast could be crowned the best in the UK after sweeping up top nominations in two awards. Photo: World of Fish

A family-run fishmonger is keeping a town's rich fishing heritage alive, as it looks to be crowned the UK's best fishmonger in two different awards.

World of Fish in Lowestoft has been nominated as one of the nation's best fishmongers. Picture: Victoria PertusaWorld of Fish in Lowestoft has been nominated as one of the nation's best fishmongers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Bryan Snow, 46, the manager of World of Fish, says his customers travel from as far afield as Norwich, Ipswich and Essex to the Lowestoft store.

The fishmongers - which offers more than 40 different species of fresh fish every day - has now been shortlisted with three other stores as the 'Best Fishmongers' in the UK's Farm Shop food and deli awards.

It has also been shortlisted for the third year running as one of the top four fishmongers in the Fishing News awards.

'We are mega-chuffed,' Mr Snow said. 'We didn't expect any of this. We are so proud to even be in the top four for either of these awards.'

Bryan Snow, co-owner of World of Fish. Picture: Victoria PertusaBryan Snow, co-owner of World of Fish. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

World of Fish, on Cooke Road, was founded 20 years ago in Lowestoft's fishing heyday by Bryan's father, Alan Snow.

Bryan Snow, co-owner of World of Fish in Lowestoft. Picture: Victoria PertusaBryan Snow, co-owner of World of Fish in Lowestoft. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Bryan started getting involved three years after it was opened, and the father and son now employ three others: Marko Daniell, Ryan Ward and Oliver Farrow.

'It's a team effort and we couldn't do any of this without them,' Bryan said.

Lowestoft's fishing industry has struggled in recent years, but World of Fish are dedicated to keeping the traditions which built the town alive.

'We pride ourselves on our customer service, the quality of the fish, and giving people that experience. The regulars are always impressed with the selection, people buy with their eyes and our daily flash fish always looks great.

'We can easily have 40 different species of fresh fish delivered, and by one o'clock we are nearly always sold out. If you want fish make sure you come first thing or order ahead and we can put something aside.'

Mr Snow said many independent fishmongers have been struggling, and urged people to come give their support.

'We're family run, traditional and independent. There's not many of us left. Truthfully we believe we're worth a visit. But you can also follow our Facebook page where we go live to show what's on offer.'

World of Fish was due to attend the finals of the Farm Shop food and Deli awards at the end of the month, though the coronavirus outbreak has postponed the event.

The Fish News finals are open to public voting which closes on April 17. You can make a vote here.

