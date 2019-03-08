Taking shape: the new-look chocolate shop in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Work on creating a new, bigger chocolate shop from what was ‘Digby’s’ which will sell cakes and ice cream too is going on with an Easter window display in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Signage indicates a tearoom will be part of the new English Chocolate Company shop, soon to open in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant. Signage indicates a tearoom will be part of the new English Chocolate Company shop, soon to open in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

A glimpse of what’s in store in the new English Chocolate Company shop can be seen in the form of a giant Easter egg in one window and new signage has gone up which indicates there may be a tearoom as well.

What used to be the tiny Digby’s Fine Chocolates shop closed at the end of last month for a refurbishment and expansion into the unit next door. It is hoped to be open by next week.

MORE: What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

A spokesman from the English Chocolate Company, based in London but which operates a shop and tea room in Salisbury, said: “We are going to be offering cakes including gluten free and sugar free, so with a huge emphasis on this. It will still have the traditional chocolates on one side of the shop.”

The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant. The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Up to four new members of staff are also being taken on.

The English Chocolate Company prides itself on being ‘a small independent company, offering a quintessentially English experience of an old fashioned style tea room. We sell a fantastic range of exclusive handmade gourmet chocolates, cakes, ice cream and fudge.’

Its website states: ‘As a true gourmet chocolatier, we produce unique creations using only the finest quality ingredients sourced from around the world.’

The re-opening comes as good news for the Royal Arcade which has recently lost Jamie’s Italian restaurant and the announcement that Berrys & Grey interiors is also going to close, going online only.

The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant. The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant. The new English Chocolate Company shop which is opening soon in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.