Are you a Woodforde’s beer fan? You can now find it in nine more Tesco stores

Woodforde's Brewery, which sponsors The Barclay Stand at Carrow Road have launched into nine new Tesco stores. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Woodforde’s Brewery has landed a deal to see its products launched into 24 more Tesco stores.

The Woodbastwick-based brewery is already stocked in 15 Tesco stores, but will now be held in a further nine.

The product lines which will be carried are two of its three products, Woofdforde’s Wherry and Nelson’s.

The Norwich City Football Club stand sponsors will now see the products carried in Tescos in Beccles, Lowestoft Leisure Way, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Studbury, Ipswich Extra, Martlesham Extra and Haverhill.

James Hughes, chief executive at Woodforde’s Brewery, said: “When we launched three of our leading beers in Tesco stores, it was a significant milestone for us. The initial reaction from customers was hugely positive.

“We’re delighted that these beers have proved so popular, and that strong sales have prompted Tesco to stock them in more of its stores across the region. We want our beers to be convenient to buy and available to as many people as possible, so Tesco selling our award-winning Wherry, Nelson’s and Bure Gold is a real result.”