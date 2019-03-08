Search

Advanced search

Brewers say cheers to an expansion plan to sell their beer across the world

PUBLISHED: 18:12 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 08 August 2019

Ryan Crisp, pictured left, at a recent event at Roy's of Wroxham. Pic: contributed

Ryan Crisp, pictured left, at a recent event at Roy's of Wroxham. Pic: contributed

Norfolk brewery Woodforde's has appointed its first ever export manager as it launches a major growth plan which will see its tipples sold world-wide.

Commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's, James Armitage. Picture: ArchantCommercial and marketing director at Woodforde's, James Armitage. Picture: Archant

Ryan Crisp, who joins from a similar role at St Peter's Brewery in Suffolk, will spearhead the project. He's tasked with taking Woodforde's into key international territories such as the US, Canada, Russia and Scandinavia within the next 12 months.

At St Peter's, based in Bungay, Mr Crisp was responsible for sales development in more than 40 countries worldwide, and now brings his contacts to drive international growth for Woodforde's, based in Woodbastwick, east of Norwich.

He's also negotiated and closed deals with customers in new markets including China, Germany and India.

Woodforde's has just announced an exciting new expansion. Pic: contributedWoodforde's has just announced an exciting new expansion. Pic: contributed

MORE: Is this the best publicity stunt ever?

Mr Crisp is one of a number of significant new recruits to have recently joined the Woodforde's team, as part of a future-proofing exercise. Meanwhile the brewery has also announced a £1m investment in new canning and bottling facilities to ensure all of its beers can now be packaged on site. This major development will ensure the brewery becomes completely self-sufficient, as well as providing a local facility for other breweries across East Anglia.

Additions to the marketing, commercial and sales teams will also help grow the business, while new technical expertise will ensure Woodforde's can continue to develop its range of award-winning cask and keg beers.

Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributedWoodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed

James Armitage, commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's, said: "These new people will help us build on our proud brewing heritage, spread the word about Woodforde's, and gain a foothold in new markets. It's a very exciting time for the business and we're looking forward to introducing our champion brews to beer-lovers around the world."

And, as primary partner of Norwich City Football Club, Woodforde's Wherry and Norada beers will be available to fans at Carrow Road, while the brewery's branding will also be visible to a global TV audience of millions through the firm's sponsorship of the stadium's Barclay Stand.

Woodforde's history started in the 1960s with two good friends with a passion for home brewing and creating authentic flavours.

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: ArchantWoodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: ArchantWoodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant

Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributedWoodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed

You may also want to watch:

Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributedWoodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed

Most Read

Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

‘I could cry’ - Houghton Festival cancelled due to bad weather

One of Houghton Festival 's larger stages last year PICTURE: Jake Davis

Jack Wills store reopens hours after bailiffs change locks

The Sheriffs Office has served Jack Wills in Southwold?s High Street with a forfeiture of lease notice. Photo: Contributed.

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New deal signed between two Norfolk business ‘giants’ – Lotus cars and Norwich City

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Football Club Lotus Training Centre at Colney, launching the new partnership between the two local giants. Pic:Anthony Thrussell, Archant .

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They’ve won’ - Fisherman quits Norfolk beach over abuse - but does not regret putting fence up

David Chambers. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City chief delivers his transfer window verdict after quiet deadline day

Daniel Farke is happy with Norwich City's transfer business Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mum-of-four marries in hospital days before dying of cancer

Heather Bellamy married Max Lincoln at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her children and family present. Picture: Lilly Young

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed

Norfolk must promote itself on the back of Norwich City’s Premier League return

Norwich City's Premier League return will result in a boost for the county, but how much of a boost depends on how Norfolk is promoted, says Nick Conrad Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists