Brewers say cheers to an expansion plan to sell their beer across the world

Ryan Crisp, pictured left, at a recent event at Roy's of Wroxham.

Norfolk brewery Woodforde's has appointed its first ever export manager as it launches a major growth plan which will see its tipples sold world-wide.

Commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's, James Armitage.

Ryan Crisp, who joins from a similar role at St Peter's Brewery in Suffolk, will spearhead the project. He's tasked with taking Woodforde's into key international territories such as the US, Canada, Russia and Scandinavia within the next 12 months.

At St Peter's, based in Bungay, Mr Crisp was responsible for sales development in more than 40 countries worldwide, and now brings his contacts to drive international growth for Woodforde's, based in Woodbastwick, east of Norwich.

He's also negotiated and closed deals with customers in new markets including China, Germany and India.

Woodforde's has just announced an exciting new expansion. Pic: contributed Woodforde's has just announced an exciting new expansion. Pic: contributed

Mr Crisp is one of a number of significant new recruits to have recently joined the Woodforde's team, as part of a future-proofing exercise. Meanwhile the brewery has also announced a £1m investment in new canning and bottling facilities to ensure all of its beers can now be packaged on site. This major development will ensure the brewery becomes completely self-sufficient, as well as providing a local facility for other breweries across East Anglia.

Additions to the marketing, commercial and sales teams will also help grow the business, while new technical expertise will ensure Woodforde's can continue to develop its range of award-winning cask and keg beers.

Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed

James Armitage, commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's, said: "These new people will help us build on our proud brewing heritage, spread the word about Woodforde's, and gain a foothold in new markets. It's a very exciting time for the business and we're looking forward to introducing our champion brews to beer-lovers around the world."

And, as primary partner of Norwich City Football Club, Woodforde's Wherry and Norada beers will be available to fans at Carrow Road, while the brewery's branding will also be visible to a global TV audience of millions through the firm's sponsorship of the stadium's Barclay Stand.

Woodforde's history started in the 1960s with two good friends with a passion for home brewing and creating authentic flavours.

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Pic: Archant

Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed Woodforde's has announced an exciting expansion. Pic: contributed

