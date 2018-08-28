Gallery

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Going to the gym and working out alongside muscular men who have trained for years can be intimidating.

The Hut, in Potter Heigham, set up by personal trainer Tara Hall, aims to provide women with a fun and friendly environment they can feel confident to work out in.

The 27-year-old noticed a number of her female clients reported feeling self-conscious and intimidated when working out in a general gym.

This inspired her to set up a women’s only gym and one year on from opening, her creation has grown from strength to strength.

“I was a little bit nervous when I first set it up but it has been going really well.

“The gym provides women with a comfortable and non-judgemental place to workout.

“There have been lots of women who joined having never been to a gym before and it has really built their confidence up,” she said.

Ms Hall and Kay Midlane - also a personal trainer - host several bodyfit classes six days a week.

The sessions involve high intensity weight and cardio exercises and are available at £5.50 per session.

Holly Stanton, 29, from Clippesby has been going to The Hut for just less than a year.

She said: “Before I came here I was going to a gym but I was not really enjoying it and found it difficult to keep up a routine.

“I come here three times a week and absolutely love it.

“I have always had problems with my knee but the individual work Tara has done with me has been brilliant.”

Ms Hall offers 24/7 support to her clients including personalised meal plans and individual training programmes specific to each person’s needs.

Bodyfit classes are available both in the morning and evenings with members also being able to book onto open session workouts throughout the week.

Desperate to build on her success, Ms Hall has plans to expand her brand which would see The Hut branch out to areas such as Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

“There are very few women only gym’s so I definitely think there would be a demand for it.

“The more women we can have going to the gym and enjoying it the better.

“Seeing the transformations people make really does give me a lot of satisfaction. It is what it is all about.”

A supportive community;

One woman said she lacked so much self-belief when it came to weight training that she would only use cardio equipment at her previous gym.

Sian Brooks, 31, said she found it intimidating when men were lifting heavy weights around her and she did not know how to use the equipment properly.

“Everyone goes to the gym for different reasons and I wanted to go purely to gain muscle.

“Because I did not have the confidence to use the weights surrounded by lads I would just avoid it.

“Tara has been brilliant in teaching me the right technique and I now have the confidence to do what I always wanted to,” she said.

The 31-year-old’s exercise routine involves going to The Hut four to five times a week.

Michelle Chamberlain, 40, from Hickling believes the friendships she has made with other women makes the gym unique.

She said: “Everyone is really supportive and we want each other to do well. It is a great community to be part of.”