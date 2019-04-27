Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

New clothes shop moves into former Lush store in Norwich

27 April, 2019 - 13:00
The closed Lush store on Gentleman's Walk, Norwich. Picture: Rosanna Elliott

The closed Lush store on Gentleman's Walk, Norwich. Picture: Rosanna Elliott

Rosanna Elliott

A women’s clothes shop has opened in the former home of a cosmetics store in Norwich city centre.

The new clothes shop on Gentleman's Walk, which replaces the former Lush shop. Photo: ArchantThe new clothes shop on Gentleman's Walk, which replaces the former Lush shop. Photo: Archant

At the end of 2018, the Norwich branch of Lush, on Gentleman's Walk, relocated after 15 years in its previous home.

You may also want to watch:

It moved into a bigger unit in intu Chapelfield, and its old unit had remained empty since.

But it has now been taken over by a woman's clothes brand, Zoe.

Most Read

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

Revealed: Two nearby Norwich pubs could become homes as bids lodged

The Dyers Arms, Lawson Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire service drone called to help police following crash on A47

File picture of Norfolk Fire Service drone. Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called after woman injured in crash

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Speed limit zone in Norfolk town could be extended as 5,000 homes built

The limit limit in Norwich Road could be extended. Picture: Google

Teenagers arrested after ‘unacceptable’ assaults on police in north Norfolk

Two police officers were assaulted in separate incidents in north Norfolk on Friday night. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation launched after dead pony pulled from river

Little Ouse River in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Police catch youths after reports of anti-social behaviour in Swaffham

Two youths have been apprehended following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Swaffham area. Picture: Archant

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Carrow Road expects and Farke’s boys aim to deliver

Norwich City Emi Buendia made a welcome return from suspension at Stoke City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists