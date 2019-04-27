New clothes shop moves into former Lush store in Norwich

A women’s clothes shop has opened in the former home of a cosmetics store in Norwich city centre.

At the end of 2018, the Norwich branch of Lush, on Gentleman's Walk, relocated after 15 years in its previous home.

It moved into a bigger unit in intu Chapelfield, and its old unit had remained empty since.

But it has now been taken over by a woman's clothes brand, Zoe.