New clothes shop moves into former Lush store in Norwich
27 April, 2019 - 13:00
Rosanna Elliott
A women’s clothes shop has opened in the former home of a cosmetics store in Norwich city centre.
The new clothes shop on Gentleman's Walk, which replaces the former Lush shop. Photo: Archant
At the end of 2018, the Norwich branch of Lush, on Gentleman's Walk, relocated after 15 years in its previous home.
It moved into a bigger unit in intu Chapelfield, and its old unit had remained empty since.
But it has now been taken over by a woman's clothes brand, Zoe.