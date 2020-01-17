Search

Have you tried the new 'Citrus Kiss' beer from brewer Mr Winter?

PUBLISHED: 11:10 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 17 January 2020

Mark Winter, left, who is rebranding the brewery business set up by his father, David Winter, right. They are pictured here winning an accolade in the Champion Beer Award. Pic: submitted

A local brewer has come up with some unusual new tipples flavoured with vanilla, coffee and tropical fruits in a bid to re-launch his father's old established brand.

Mark Winter has rebranded Winter's Ales to MrWinter's and brought out three zany new beers with labels designed by local art students.

Mr Winter, 33, who has taken over from his father David Winter who set up the brewery in 2001, is now selling three new beers with curious names - Twin Parallel, full of 'fruity zing and hoppy crispiness,' Twisted Ladder, with mango and grapefruit and Citrus Kiss with orange and lemon peel.

"Brewing is incredibly competitive," he said. "There are so many breweries in and around Norwich so you have to come up with something a bit different. We wanted the brand to look a bit more modern and we are introducing seasonal beers - our milk stout flavoured with vanilla and coffee, for example, was really popular."

Mr Winter and his wife Sam, a midwife but who helps with the firm's administration, are having an event to officially relaunch the brand after David Winter recently retired. He had been the head brewer at Woodforde's brewery, Woodbastwick, before setting up on his own and his son started helping him in the business after leaving school.

Harri Clayton-Brown, who works alongside Mark Winter at the brewery. Pic: submittedHarri Clayton-Brown, who works alongside Mark Winter at the brewery. Pic: submitted

The MrWinter's brewery, based on an industrial unit in Keelan Close, Hellesdon, Norwich, uses malted barley locally sourced from Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham and hops from all around the world.

In introducing the new special edition beers, Mr Winter used new illustrations on the bottles designed by students at the Norwich University of the Arts. The three new ones add to the existing varieties - all given a new-look bottle too. The brewery's IPAs, golden ales and stouts are currently stocked in pubs across the county. But Mr Winter said although he has big ambitions for the business, he doesn't want to over-stretch himself. "At the moment there are just two of us brewing so we are a small business, we want sustainable growth but not to grow too quickly because there is a lot of competition."

The former Winter's Brewery won many awards and David Winter twice brewed the Champion Beer of Great Britain, one of the biggest accolades in the trade.

