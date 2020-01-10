Search

First winner claims golden giveaway cash prize

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 10 January 2020

The first winner was Jonathon picked up his silver envelope from shop assistant,Wendy, on January 8. Picture: Bakers and Larners

A man has become the first of 70 customers to receive a silver envelope containing a gift card to celebrate a family business' 250th year of trading.

The family run Bakers and Larners of Holt is marking its 250-year anniversary of trading in the Georgian town with a 'golden giveaway'.

The first winner was Jonathon who picked up his silver envelope from sales assistant Wendy on January 8.

A spokesperson from Bakers and Larners of Holt said: "He was absolutely thrilled to win and went straight off to spend his £25.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, I am delighted that we are able to give something back to say thank you."

During each month of the anniversary year one lucky customer will receive a gold envelope containing a £250 gift card to spend in store. Some 70 customers will also a gift card worth up to £25.

The business has also announced that it will be supporting East Anglia's Children Hospices during its milestone year with activities to raise £25,000 planned for the year-long celebration.

