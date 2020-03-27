Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: Could I be evicted if I can’t pay my rent because of coronavirus?

27 March, 2020 - 07:00
Stephanie Hammond, director of accounts at Beatons accountancy firm, looks at measures in place to prevent tenants losing their homes during the health crisis. Picture: Beatons/Getty

Stephanie Hammond, director of accounts at Beatons accountancy firm, looks at measures in place to prevent tenants losing their homes during the health crisis. Picture: Beatons/Getty

Beatons/Getty

Stephanie Hammond, director of accounts at East Anglian accountancy firm Beatons, looks at measures in place to prevent tenants losing their homes during the health crisis.

Having a roof over your head is a basic human right – and it makes absolute sense that the fear of losing that safety net will be in the forefront of your mind during this crisis.

MORE: Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?



According to the Office of National Statistics, the number of households in the private rented sector in the UK increased 63% to 4.5 million in 2017, so you are not the only one in this boat.

However, while I want to offer reassurance, the truth is that help for you is a little bit more muddy than the clear cut three-month mortgage holiday being offered to homeowners.

You may also want to watch:

On the plus side, the Government has announced that landlords won’t be able to start eviction proceedings for at least the next three months, protecting private and social tenants experiencing financial difficulties.

Emergency legislation is being introduced for this but it’s not yet clear when this will come into force.

Beyond this three-month point, you’ll be expected to work with your landlord to establish an affordable repayment plan which takes your circumstances into account.

Bear in mind that there are provisions for the buy-to-let investor to be able to have the three-month mortgage holiday too so hopefully your landlord will be amenable to discussing how you go about paying back the arears at a later date.

MORE: What does the coronavirus mean for my pension?



My advice is to speak to your landlord as soon as possible to try and work out a way forward.

It’s also worth checking whether you’re receiving all the financial help with housing you’re entitled to, which could come from benefits such as universal credit and housing benefit which has been enhanced to help those who are struggling.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps.

Garden waste collections suspended

Green waste bin collections are being suspended temporarily. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

WATCH: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers

Cat Hussey and her daughters Charlotte, 6, and Danielle, 4, of Attleborough, join in the nation's Clap for Carers to thank the NHS workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘We can’t do any fundraising’: Charities appeal for help to get through coronavirus

Age UK Norfolk is expanding its befriending service where it calls older people who might be lonely. It is looking for volunteers. Picture: AGE UK NORFOLK
Drive 24