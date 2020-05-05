Trio of Norfolk pubs launch fine dining at home experience

The owners of an independent Norfolk pub group have launched a lockdown fine dining experience.

G&D Ventures, which owns The Wildebeest at Stoke Holy Cross, The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk, and the Warwick Street Social in Norwich, have launched a series of a la carte menus.

The first of these menus will be available for collection from The Wildebeest, and has been crafted by chef patron and Great British Menu winner Daniel Smith.

Dine@Home by the Wildebeest has three menu options featuring some of the pub’s best sellers.

Co-founder of G&D ventures, Greg Adjemian, said: “We didn’t want to rush anything and compromise our quality when we first closed. But we’ve got a really loyal customer following so we decided we’d pick some of our most loved dishes and put together a series of la carte menus which can be finished off at home.”

Dishes on the menus include confit duck leg, a fricassee of monkfish, sea bass and brown shrimp, raspberry bakewell tart and dark and white chocolate mousse.

Mr Adjemian said that depending on how Dine@Home at the Wildebeest goes, the business will look to expand the offering to its other sites.

The menus are currently on offer via the Wildebeest website for collection from the site on Friday and Saturday night, however some have already sold out.

Availability on all menus in the coming weeks is currently good, with prices ranging from £21 to £30.

“We’re also in the process of partnering with Deliveroo at the Warwick Street Social,” said Mr Adjemian. “Similarly to the Dine@Home menu, it’ll feature some of our best-selling dishes.”

Mr Adjemian and Mr Smith are also planning to launch an ecommerce site.

“It’ll feature some of our products and merch as well as some of the ingredients and suppliers we use,” he said. “We’ve got a loyal following on social media so we want to use that platform to try and keep building and supporting local business and producers in the area.”

He added: “I know this is usually a very competitive sector but at the moment we just need to pull together as an industry as much as we can. It’s the best way we can try and get through this.”