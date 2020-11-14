Secret Elizabethan hall with link to Oliver Cromwell – and famous author – for sale
PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 November 2020
A seven-bedroom house in 12 acres with links to Cromwell and also a well-known writer is for sale for £2m.
Few people know about Wilby Hall, tucked away south of Norwich near Attleborough, which has the remains of a moat and comes with an illustrious history.
The house, boasting architectural features such as crow-stepped gables, is believed to have been built by Sir Thomas Lovell, a soldier who went on to be the speaker of the House of Commons and chancellor of the exchequer.
But it was when the house was lived in by Robert Wilton, a friend of Oliver Cromwell, who wrote a book about him, that it is thought Cromwell stayed at the hall on a visit to Norwich.
But the house also had a famous occupant in recent years, the late Michael Russell, who was a publisher and author, most famous for writing the ‘spoof’ memoir Fly Fishing: Memories of Angling Days by JR Hartley.
The book was the focus of a series of television adverts for the Yellow Pages telephone directory during the 1980s.
In them an elderly gentleman searches in vain for J R Hartley’s book until finally his daughter advises him to consult the Yellow Pages to find it.
The advert was so successful, it sparked the writing by Mr Russell of the actual book by the invented JR Hartley author, which sold 130,000 copies and sparked two sequels. Mr Russell passed away, aged 86, earlier this year.
Wilby Hall is set over three floors. On the ground floor is an impressive drawing room, a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room and a library with direct access out to the gardens. On the first floor are four double bedrooms, including the principal with a panelled dressing room and en suite bathroom.
A feature original staircase continues to the second floor, with three more bedrooms, a dressing room, sitting room and bathroom.
Outside, there are cottages and outbuildings.
Agent Ben Rivett, Savills, said: “A common theme throughout its existence is the custodians have taken great care to maintain the house with a high degree of sympathy.”
