Why take part in Best Employers 2020?

The winners from the 2018 Best Employers Eastern Region Picture: David Johnson Photographic David Johnson Photographic david@davidjohnsonphotographic.co.uk

Hold yourself against the benchmark and enhance your employer brand with the Best Employers Eastern Region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the results of the Best Employers Eastern Region in 2018, 93pc of employees across the region felt engaged with their organisation's culture and values. It also revealed that 89pc of employees were motivated to go to work each day and 85pc felt that people in their organisation lived up to their brand image. We know how great our region is, but these benchmarked results demonstrate the Eastern Region is a great place to work and do business.

Over 130 organisations across the Eastern Region have already signed up to take part in Best Employers 2020. With this amazing level of interest, there will be many thousands of additional employees added to the benchmarks of culture, values and employee engagement than ever before. This establishes a fantastic platform for your decision-making and future action planning and gives you the information you need for your employee engagement strategies.

Best Employers brings together employers from across the East of England to support the economic growth of our region through increased employee engagement. If you are passionate about your organisation's culture, engagement levels and workplace environment, the free employee survey can help you to understand and measure your employee engagement. It helps you to gain clarity on how and where to focus.

A great example of the benefits of taking part is MHA Larking Gowen, winners of the Best Employer category at the 2019 Norfolk Business Awards. Since MHA Larking Gowen first became involved with Best Employers in 2012, the difference in the organisation is nothing short of transformational. It has used the data and analysis from Best Employers surveys to help it focus on empowering its employees to increase productivity and culture. Led from the top by managing partner Jon Woolston, the culture change has authentically permeated down and the business has developed to become a true employer of choice.

We are excited for Best Employers 2020. It will be the fifth time we have run the survey and each year the number of businesses taking part increases. It not only has a big, positive impact on the organisations participating, but has become an exceptional showcase of the great employers here in our region.

Why should your organisation take part?

 Enhance your employer brand as a Best Employers organisation committed to creating highly engaged employees.

 Discover your current engagement levels with our free, ready-to-use and expertly designed employee survey.

 Network with like-minded business leaders to share ideas and solutions on evolving workplace culture and increasing engagement.

 Develop your engagement strategy based on your tailored survey report and bespoke action plan.

 Stay inspired with regular Best Employer conferences to share expert advice and best practice examples.

 Gain a competitive edge in recruiting and retaining the best people, particularly when talent is in high demand, by cultivating and maintaining an attractive workplace culture.

 Continue to monitor your engagement levels with the biennial staff survey.

 Track your progress and benchmark your organisation against some of our region's top employers.

 Stay up to date with the latest insights to ensure your employee value proposition remains current and compelling in today's fast-moving world.

 Showcase your business as one everyone wants to be a part of with prestigious Best Employer awards and gold or platinum accreditations.

Whatever stage you are at in your employee engagement journey, Best Employers is here to support you and your organisation. Together we can highlight the eastern region as a great place to work and do business.

For more information on Best Employers Eastern Region visit www.best-employers.co.uk or book a place at the launch event that will be held at Tattersalls in Newmarket on March 18, 2020.