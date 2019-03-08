Why Norfolk bosses say you should not be putting a kiss on your work emails

You could be kissing goodbye to your career by putting an X or an emoji, particularly a 'winky' face at the end of a text or email, state business heads.

With more of us doing business using texts, LinkedIn messages, Instagram and Facebook, it seems you've got to become adept at the 'secret language' which can add a different meaning to what you intended. Although using an X to symbolise a kiss is fine to friends and family, it's a no-no if communicating with a colleague, say business heads.

The problem can be that adding kisses or an emoji can signal you're making a play for someone, they say, leaving you red-faced if that's not the case and possibly causing embarrassment or awkwardness for the recipient.

Kate Wilde, MD of Engage with Business, based in Marsham, who's a life and business coach, said: "Definitely avoid winky emojis as these can be misconstrued. If you receive a kiss or several kisses, don't be tempted to respond in the same way - if there was any meaning behind it, let it be lost in translation.

"Using kisses shows a lack of professionalism. Unless you need to grab someone's attention, say if you were going to be late for a meeting, I wouldn't advise texting in a business capacity, I would always use email. I certainly would never use kisses or emojis on LinkedIn, I would only use kisses on texts to girlfriends and family. Emojis used to irritate me but I am beginning to see they have a purpose, a smiley emoji can show you have humour. Younger people tend to be more relaxed but if they're coming into the workplace need to realise the informality of messaing may not be appropriate."

Sarah West, MD of Full Mix Marketing, in Norwich, which advises clients on using social media, said: "There is a secret language. If you receive a text with a kiss or kisses from a someone in business it can make you feel uncomfortable and alarm bells start ringing as to: do they fancy me?"

Ben Hopkins, MD of Redwell Brewing in Norwich, said: "Within my business I occasionally use a smiley face emoji. We're a small team and I think it's good to be relaxed amongst peers. I don't personally use x or X though I do sometimes abbreviate thanks to thx."

Top tips:

Avoid texting in a professional capacity but stick to email

Outlaw the emoji; despite useful when commenting or sharing an opinion never use a winky face which could be misconstrued

Keep an x or X on communication with family and friends only

Don't be tempted to respond with an x or X just because you've received one, set your own standards

Don't ever resend a kiss on its own as this emphasises the gesture even more

