Video project shines a light on tech sector

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 16 April 2019

The disruptors - CNTC Hethel Picture contributed

The tech sector is rapidly expanding throughout the Eastern Region, and to highlight this a group of local companies are planning an ambitious web video series.

Contributing billions to the local economy and employing nearly 50,000 people, the value of the tech industry in the East of England is massive.

To highlight the significance of the sector, the UEA and Tech Corridor are working with Archant – publisher of the Eastern Daily Press – and Tech East to produce a series of videos to display the technological advancements happening throughout the region.

The web series, entitled 'The Disruptors', will comprise 40 videos featuring 38 tech companies. The videos will showcase how these businesses are tackling global issues and changing industries.

Each one will be two to three minutes in length and made available on a weekly basis on Archant, Tech East, UEA and Tech Corridor's websites and social media channels, starting from early May.

“There's perhaps a public perception that tech innovation only happens in places like Silicon Valley, but it's happening on our doorstep throughout the region,” says Tim Robinson, CEO of Tech East.

“This video project will demonstrate the richness and diversity of the tech industry in the East.”

The large growth in the tech industry in the East has seen the region ranked at number seven in the Tech City annual survey.

Linn Clabburn, programme director for the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor, says: “These businesses are addressing the big challenges in society, and The Disruptors provides a great platform to showcase their work.

“We've selected a mixture of firms, some of which are pioneering disruptive technologies, and others which have developed a disruptive way of working, breaking out of the traditional marketplace and pushing their industry forward.”

Prof Fiona Lettice, pro-vice-chancellor for research and innovation at University of East Anglia, adds: “Since the University of East Anglia's (UEA) establishment in 1963, we have been driven by our founding principle to 'Do Different'. It has inspired our staff and students to be Disruptors in their chosen fields and careers.

“UEA is leading the way as an innovator in higher education, so we are thrilled to be collaborating to produce The Disruptors.”

Archant will be producing and helping to distribute the videos, with full details of the series due to be announced in the next few weeks.

If you'd like to get involved in  'The Disruptors' video project, email david.fieldhouse@archant.co.uk

