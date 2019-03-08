Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

It's official - Norwich's favourite drink revealed

PUBLISHED: 08:49 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 12 August 2019

Beer has come out on top in a survey of Norwich's favourite drinks. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Beer has come out on top in a survey of Norwich's favourite drinks. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A survey of more than 2,000 Brits from across the country has shed light on the city's favourite tipple.

According to the survey from Accor Hotels, 22.7pc of people in Norwich voted beer as their favourite drink, joining other cities including Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and London.

The national average of people voting for beer was 17.6pc, putting Norwich 5.1pc above that mark.

The chain also ranked 15 UK cities to find out where has the least number of people per pub. Norwich was in the top spot, with one pub for every 153 people.

You may also want to watch:

The results will most likely not be a surprise for those living in the fine city - Norwich has a proud history as an ale-loving area, and was once said to have a pub for every day of the year (some historians say the real number was actually higher).

Today, it has kept a thriving pub scene, is home to several breweries and boasts the popular City of Ale trail.

Elsewhere, those surveyed in Bristol chose cider as their favourite drink, while those in Newcastle said they were partial to a spirit with mixer.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Lane blocked after van leaves NDR

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Biker caught driving with cannabis and cocaine stopped by police for no brake lights

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped a motorbike in Lowestoft on Friday night. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists