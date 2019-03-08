It's official - Norwich's favourite drink revealed

Beer has come out on top in a survey of Norwich's favourite drinks. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A survey of more than 2,000 Brits from across the country has shed light on the city's favourite tipple.

According to the survey from Accor Hotels, 22.7pc of people in Norwich voted beer as their favourite drink, joining other cities including Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and London.

The national average of people voting for beer was 17.6pc, putting Norwich 5.1pc above that mark.

The chain also ranked 15 UK cities to find out where has the least number of people per pub. Norwich was in the top spot, with one pub for every 153 people.

The results will most likely not be a surprise for those living in the fine city - Norwich has a proud history as an ale-loving area, and was once said to have a pub for every day of the year (some historians say the real number was actually higher).

Today, it has kept a thriving pub scene, is home to several breweries and boasts the popular City of Ale trail.

Elsewhere, those surveyed in Bristol chose cider as their favourite drink, while those in Newcastle said they were partial to a spirit with mixer.