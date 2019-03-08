Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

The business which is helping other firms perform better

PUBLISHED: 10:36 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 24 April 2019

The team at Aramar with the Best Employers award. Pic: Aramar.

The team at Aramar with the Best Employers award. Pic: Aramar.

Why is this firm one of the region’s ‘Best Employers?’ CAROLINE CULOT spoke to Felicity French at Aramar Solutions Ltd which uses analytics to help other businesses improve their performance.

Felicity French, marketing manager at Aramar. Pic: AramarFelicity French, marketing manager at Aramar. Pic: Aramar

A winner of the Best Small Company in last year's Best Employers Awards, the firm, based in Ipswich, has grown from three to 17 employees in less than a decade. It prides itself on nurturing current employees and training new ones.

MORE: What's going to happen to this intriguing mural on a historic Norwich building?

For example, Aramar focuses on recruiting from the local area and works with colleges in the region to offer apprenticeships and internships to young people, training them to be consultants.

Being in an industry notorious for 'burn-out' and stress-related health issues, Aramar works hard to look after its employees. It offers flexible working and packages including health insurance, unlimited holiday, an extra day holiday for birthdays and even free meditation sessions. All this encourages staff to stay too.

The Best Employers logo and sponsors, 2019The Best Employers logo and sponsors, 2019

“We like to offer a really good work/life balance,” said Felicity, marketing manager. “People can work remotely, from home. We are also proud of the culture we have created here which is progressive, we have a structure in that everybody is involved in the decision-making process, everybody has a voice.

“We value our people's ability, diversity and creativity and this ethos underpins the culture of our business. We have worked to establish a range of benefits for our employees that are designed to promote a positive and inclusive environment and a healthy work life balance.

“Our USP is that we offer a training ane mentor approach, so when we work for a customer, we are an extension to their team and work on transferring knowledge and skills. We only leave them when they are confident in working without our support.”

Aramar has increased its turnover year on year and expanded its services to include Aramar Technolgies, an arm of the business which helps organisations of all sizes evolve by offering tech solutions which include data analytics and cyber security.

“Our team of consultants invest time in really listening to our customers to make sure they fully understand what challenges they are facing. Once we understand the problem, we work to develop and successfully deliver a solution that fits the bill.”

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

‘We must run this pub’ - Historic venue restored by Norfolk beer legends

Pub Manager, Jodie Barrett. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists