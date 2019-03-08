The business which is helping other firms perform better

The team at Aramar with the Best Employers award. Pic: Aramar.

Why is this firm one of the region’s ‘Best Employers?’ CAROLINE CULOT spoke to Felicity French at Aramar Solutions Ltd which uses analytics to help other businesses improve their performance.

Felicity French, marketing manager at Aramar. Pic: Aramar Felicity French, marketing manager at Aramar. Pic: Aramar

A winner of the Best Small Company in last year's Best Employers Awards, the firm, based in Ipswich, has grown from three to 17 employees in less than a decade. It prides itself on nurturing current employees and training new ones.

For example, Aramar focuses on recruiting from the local area and works with colleges in the region to offer apprenticeships and internships to young people, training them to be consultants.

Being in an industry notorious for 'burn-out' and stress-related health issues, Aramar works hard to look after its employees. It offers flexible working and packages including health insurance, unlimited holiday, an extra day holiday for birthdays and even free meditation sessions. All this encourages staff to stay too.

“We like to offer a really good work/life balance,” said Felicity, marketing manager. “People can work remotely, from home. We are also proud of the culture we have created here which is progressive, we have a structure in that everybody is involved in the decision-making process, everybody has a voice.

“We value our people's ability, diversity and creativity and this ethos underpins the culture of our business. We have worked to establish a range of benefits for our employees that are designed to promote a positive and inclusive environment and a healthy work life balance.

“Our USP is that we offer a training ane mentor approach, so when we work for a customer, we are an extension to their team and work on transferring knowledge and skills. We only leave them when they are confident in working without our support.”

Aramar has increased its turnover year on year and expanded its services to include Aramar Technolgies, an arm of the business which helps organisations of all sizes evolve by offering tech solutions which include data analytics and cyber security.

“Our team of consultants invest time in really listening to our customers to make sure they fully understand what challenges they are facing. Once we understand the problem, we work to develop and successfully deliver a solution that fits the bill.”