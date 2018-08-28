Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Ad Feature

Why investing doesn’t always have to be difficult

PUBLISHED: 13:39 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 08 February 2019

Investing isn't really that difficult, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Investing isn't really that difficult, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Finance columnist Peter Sharkey on why investing needn’t be too complicated.

I’m not a great one for spending time aimlessly browsing online. Granted, it’s very easy to get distracted as you’re searching the internet for something specific, perhaps when investigating an area of a country you plan to visit, but I try to resist the temptation to haphazardly stray off-piste.

Becoming engulfed in the ether is often akin to unwittingly wandering into a dangerous part of a town with which you’re unfamiliar. While there’s no particular threat to your person, the internet sometimes presents a different menace: pretty soon you’re being swamped by enticingly-headed emails inviting you to sign up for this or that and woe betide the person stupid enough to open one of them.

I was mindful of this recently after my wife and I decided to sell a small seaside apartment we’ve owned for years. Our plan had been to spend much more time there as we got older, but keeping it up together gradually became more of a chore and, as our tax liability rose steadily and the monthly management fees grew at an even faster rate, we took the decision to sell.

Interestingly, we never seriously considered living in the apartment permanently, so the property has always fallen into the category marked ‘investment’. This meant that the sale proceeds, in the form of a lump sum, had to be invested, preferably in lower risk areas.

Our apartment was a classic ‘lock-up-and-leave’ residence and we wanted something similar from wherever we invested the sale proceeds, which explains how I found myself scouring the internet on a search for ‘perfect returns from lump sum investments’.

They don’t, of course, exist, but you can get pretty close.

Many of the best, most informative investment-related books I’ve read are American and while reading a handful of reviews of titles focusing upon lump sum investment, I noticed that another, Investing Demystified, by Lars Kroijer, was frequently cross-referenced.

It transpires that Kroijer has written one of the very best personal investment books I’ve ever read. It doesn’t deal specifically with lump sum investments, but the strategies outlined in Investing Demystified are so startlingly simple, they could apply whether you were saving £100 a month or had millions to invest in one go.

Kroijer’s premise is that when investing, most of us do not have an ‘edge’, an advantage which enables us to consistently beat the market. He defines the edge as a characteristic bestowed upon those “with access to the best and most timely information, analysis and financial models.”

Yet Kroijer maintains that ordinary investors are not necessarily disadvantaged provided they construct what he calls a ‘rational portfolio’.

This consists of “...the lowest possible risk investment combined with a portfolio of world equities, and potentially other government and corporate bonds. Adjusted for a few individual elements like risk and taxes, over the long term, it will be very hard to outperform.”

That’s some claim, but it is not, as the author explains, “...the brainchild of yet another investment professional you may never have heard about (me), but instead is a practical and cost-efficient implementation of decades of work in portfolio theory by the sharpest minds in finance.”

While this makes it sound as though readers are going to have to plough through hundreds of pages of economic theory, complicated investment formulae and detailed risk analysis, nothing could be further from the truth. Indeed, by the end of chapter five, Kroijer has effectively outlined his simple theory underpinning the ‘rational portfolio’, but doesn’t pad the book out by waffling, re-iterating the same points time and again and filling pages with pointless diagrams – too often a blight on otherwise well-written investment books.

In summary, though it’s not something I’m in the habit of doing, my meanderings through the ether ensured I unexpectedly happened upon Investing Demystified . At less than £20 including delivery, I consider it one of the smartest investments I’ve ever made.

TAM Asset Management Ltd offer investors the opportunity to invest in a variety of simple ISA portfolios based upon their attitude towards risk. For further details, please visit the MoneyMapp website.

THE WEEK IN NUMBERS

•£668 million

According to online finance portal MoneyMapp.com, 45pc of Britons plan to buy something for their loved one on St Valentine’s Day. The total amount we’re expected to spend on purchasing what we hope will be the perfect gift is £668 million.

•38pc

In reverse order, the top three most popular Valentine Day gifts in 2018 were, in third place, with 30pc: flowers. In second, with 31% were chocolates, but with 38% of the votes, the most popular Valentine Day gift was lingerie. Popular with whom, we wonder.

•11 million

Two stats unlikely to shock: there were 21 million roses sold in the days running up to February 14 last year, while 11 million text messages were sent on the day itself, significantly more than on any other day in February.

For more financial advice, check out Peter Sharkey’s regular column, The Week In Numbers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull fit for duty but City duo carrying knocks ahead of Ipswich derby clash

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists