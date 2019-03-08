This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

The reason a Victorian-inspired bar pulled out of opening a site in Norwich has been revealed.

Babel was due to open in Castle Mall when the retail hub announced transformation plans in August 2018.

The British-inspired restaurant was set to offer late night drinks as well as flatbreads, burgers and pizzas.

However it was revealed that the owner of Babel, Faucet Inn, fell into administration earlier this year.

The company, which owned 15 bars, pubs and restaurants across London and the south of England, collapsed owing an estimated £2.2m to creditors.

However Castle Mall was not among those the company owed money to.

A spokesman said: "Babel never owed the Mall any money. The fact that this bar never opened at the Timberhill Terrace has never impacted trading.

"We look forward to making some exciting announcements about new openings in the coming days."