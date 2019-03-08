Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 09 September 2019

The former Babel Bar in London was set to open a second site in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

The former Babel Bar in London was set to open a second site in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

The reason a Victorian-inspired bar pulled out of opening a site in Norwich has been revealed.

Babel was due to open in Castle Mall when the retail hub announced transformation plans in August 2018.

The British-inspired restaurant was set to offer late night drinks as well as flatbreads, burgers and pizzas.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New sports bar to open in Norwich

However it was revealed that the owner of Babel, Faucet Inn, fell into administration earlier this year.

The company, which owned 15 bars, pubs and restaurants across London and the south of England, collapsed owing an estimated £2.2m to creditors.

However Castle Mall was not among those the company owed money to.

A spokesman said: "Babel never owed the Mall any money. The fact that this bar never opened at the Timberhill Terrace has never impacted trading.

"We look forward to making some exciting announcements about new openings in the coming days."

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

Farmer died in tragic grain silo accident, inquest hears

John Edwards, 78, died after becoming trapped in a grain silo at his farm near Eye. Picture: EDWARDS FAMILY

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists