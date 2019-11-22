Gallery

Revealed: All the winners from the glittering Norfolk Business Awards

Angling Direct receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Simon Finlay Photography

The best of Norfolk business has been celebrated at the county's premier awards ceremony.

Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The Norfolk Business Awards, organised by the Eastern Daily Press, were presented at the Norfolk Showground Arena on Thursday evening and Angling Direct - Britain's biggest specialist fishing retailer - landed the Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by the Norwich Research Park.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The company - founded in Wroxham in 1986 - won the award in recognition of a period of sustained growth which has seen it register a like-for-like sales spike of 13pc and a total of 31 stores across the UK.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The Business of the Year was won by Richardsons Leisure while Director of the Year went to Carole Osborne of creative agency borne.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The awards were hosted by television and film star James Nesbitt, who entertained guests after dinner before revealing the winners.

Sarah Probert singing at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Sarah Probert singing at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

In total, 11 awards were handed out to the cream of Norfolk's business community in front of more than 500 guests.

David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP, introducing the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP, introducing the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Guests were welcomed by Richard Porritt, the EDP's business editor, who focussed on the theme of the 2019 awards which was 'changing lives' and also urged Norfolk's business community to shout louder about its successes.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

"We are living through a time of political turmoil," he said. "A period that has made simply existing in business very tough. So the fact that you are all here and are bravely innovating, experimenting and ultimately succeeding is something we really must shout about.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

"A lot of your businesses have changed and that can be very painful. But it also offers opportunity. It offers a chance for growth and progress.

Angling Direct receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 EDP Business Awards from David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Angling Direct receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 EDP Business Awards from David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

"And being adaptable is something we will all have to embrace in the coming months and years as we begin to fully understand the impact and opportunities of leaving the EU.

The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

"It is time to sling your modesty in the bin Norfolk - it is time to flex our muscles and scream about the incredible opportunities in the East and the awe-inspiring work we are doing right here, right now. We need to fight for that investment, fight for the chance to do even better than we already are."

Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Money was also raised by guests for the nominated charity for 2019, Norfolk cancer charity Big C.