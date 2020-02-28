Search

Advanced search

All the winners from the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

PUBLISHED: 07:09 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 28 February 2020

The awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

The awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

Archant

The region's top tourism firms have celebrated their industry at the annual Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards.

Celebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.ukCelebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

The awards, hosted by Archant, the publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, and sponsored by Hoseasons, brought together businesses from across the sector.

Winning the Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by the event's headline sponsor Hoseasons, was Paul Searle, the boss of family business Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton.

This resort has been in "Sunny Hunny" helping make happy memories for holidaymakers since 1910 when William and Alice Searle set up a successful boarding house. William purchased a plot of land to keep donkeys and would sell caravan pitches in exchange for a bag of potatoes - and by 1934 it was the start of Searles Leisure Resort. On receiving the award, to a standing ovation, Mr Searle said: "I'm absolutely thrilled, what a fantastic achievement infront of my peers, I'm speechless." He later told this newspaper: "I am passionate about family time, it's so important."

Hosting the evening at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall in Suffolk, was David Whiteley, from BBC's Inside Out.

Celebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: ArchantCelebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: Archant

Other winners included Palace House, Newmarket, the home of Great Britain's National Heritage Centre of Horseracing and Sporting Art in the remaining part of Charles II's racing palace. It scooped the Berry Savory Best Small Visitor Attraction, sponsored by the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions and insight6.

Holkham, centred around Holkham Hall, an 18th Century country house built for the First Earl of Leicester in north Norfolk, received the Berry Savory Best Large Visitor Attraction award, also sponsored by the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions and insight6.

The Imperial Hotel, Yarmouth, won the Customers at the Heart of Everything award, sponsored by Camplings.

The evening was kicked off by the business editor of the EDP and EADT, Richard Porritt.

Celebrating at the tourism awards. Hayley Johnson, from headline sponsor Hoseasons. Pic: ido-photography.co.ukCelebrating at the tourism awards. Hayley Johnson, from headline sponsor Hoseasons. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

After the event he said: "What a great evening - the Tourism Awards are always fantastic and this year was no different. We had an incredible number of entrants this year and the quality was the best ever. So the finalists and winners should be very proud of what they have achieved. Awards like these give us the opportunity to celebrate some of the wonderful things we do here in the East of England and make sure everyone knows what the region has to offer."

He reminded people to fill in the MHA Larking Gowen Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality Business Survey, launched recently. The results of this survey creates a major resourceful tool for the tourist industry, highlighting challenges and successes.

To fill in the survey, click here

Celebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.ukCelebrating at the tourism awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

More than 250 guests attended the ceremony and 11 awards were handed out. A full list is below:

Marketing campaign of the Year, sponsored by Pear Communications - Norwich Science Festival; the Forum Trust

Self-catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by Norfolk Cottages and Suffolk Secrets - The Suffolk Escape; Sheepyard Barn

Richard Porritt, business editor for the EDP and EADT, introduces the awards. Pic: ido-Photography.co.ukRichard Porritt, business editor for the EDP and EADT, introduces the awards. Pic: ido-Photography.co.uk

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Camping & Leisure - Searles Leisure Resort

Customers at the Heart of Everything, sponsored by Camplings - Imperial Hotel

Berry Savory Small Visitor Attraction of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions and insight6 - Palace House, Newmarket

Berry Savory Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, sponsored by Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions and insight6 - Holkham

John Potter, of Potters. Pic: ido-photography.co.ukJohn Potter, of Potters. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

Staff Training Initiative of the Year, sponsored by K Foley LTD t/a McDonald's - Richardsons Leisure

Taste of Anglia Award, sponsored by the Maids Head hotel - The Duke's Head

Hotel of the Year, sponsored by Ensors chartered accountants - Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa

Family Event & Experience of the Year, sponsored by Dann's Norfolk Dairy Ice-cream - Norwich Science Festival; The Forum Trust

Celebrating at the awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.ukCelebrating at the awards. Pic: ido-photography.co.uk

Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by Hoseasons - Paul Searle

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Storm Jorge: Norfolk set to miss 70mph winds

Norfolk is set to miss Storm Jorge, which will bring winds of up to 70mph to other parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Mother starts Grace Millane handbag appeal in Norfolk for victims of domestic violence

The Love Grace campaign was set up by her family to help women who are victims of domestic violence. Picture: Julie Garner

New family-run cafe opens for ‘the whole community’

Tina Cruz (right), manager of Contrast cafe in Watton, with her daughter Ana Cruz. Photo: Emily Thomson

Holby City star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Actor Alex Walkinshaw will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service
Drive 24