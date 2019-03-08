Whirlpool recalls half a million tumble dryers amid fire scandal

Whirlpool has launched a recall of half a million tumble dryers, telling owners to "make contact immediately".

The recall has been issued as the appliances have been identified as a fire risk, causing 54 fires in recent years.

The recall relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015.

Anyone with an affected dryer must unplug it immediately and stop using it.

Whirlpool recently admitted to MPs that the number of faulty tumble dryers in homes across the country could be far higher than first thought.

Executives from the company told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that the true number could be 800,000 and it was working hard to modify those affected.

Under the recall, all customers with a machine on the list that has not already been modified or replaced are entitled to a free replacement dryer including collection and disposal of the old appliance, a free in-home modification, a discounted upgrade - £59 for a vented model or £99 for a condenser dryer - or a refund up to £150 depending on the age of the original.

You can check if your dryer is one of those affected by calling 0800 151 0905 or visiting Whirlpool's website.

The company added that consumers whose dryers have already been replaced or modified need take no further action.