Pub to open village shop - 18 months after last store closed

PUBLISHED: 16:20 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 25 September 2019

LJ AD FEATURE:. The White Horse, Corton. Pic :Bill Darnell Copy: Terry Reeve For: LJ EDP pics © 2003 Tel: (01603) 772434

A village which lost its last shop more than 18 months ago is to be boosted by a new store.

Bosses at the White Horse, on The Street in Corton, have announced plans to open a village shop in an outbuilding to the side of the pub.

Licensee Beverley Cooper, alongside partner Chris, will officially open the store on Friday, September 27.

The duo have opened the store following help from rural pubs organisation Pub is the Hub, which offered help, advice and a grant from their Community Services Fund towards the cost of refurbishment works.

Terry Stork, from Pub is the Hub, said: "Beverley and Chris have created a useful new local service for the village and surrounding area.

"Since the village shop closed, people have had to do a five-mile round trip to Lowestoft for essential provisions."

