Hero landlords to apply to take on post office

With a town centre post office closing and concern growing over finding a replacement, the landlords at a nearby pub said they will take on the service.

Keiran Bullen and Caitline Quinn, of The White Hart, Wymondham, are looking to take over the town post office. Photo: The White Hart Keiran Bullen and Caitline Quinn, of The White Hart, Wymondham, are looking to take over the town post office. Photo: The White Hart

In May, the Onestop shop on Market Street in Wymondham announced it would close, along with the post office located in store.

A sign displayed in the shop window lists Saturday, August 24 confirmed as its final trading day, but so far no replacement location has been found for the post office.

The issue is causing widespread concern among customers, who will have to travel more than a mile to an alternative post office on Lime Tree Avenue once the store closes.

But a solution could be on the horizon, thanks to a nearby pub which recently came under new ownership.

Keiran Bullen and Caitlin Quinn, who took over as landlord at the White Hart on Market Street a couple of months ago, said the pub was in the early stages of taking over the service and would meet with a representative from Post Office later this week.

Mr Bullen said: "Around 1,800 people use the town centre post office every week, which is a lot of people to accommodate. We want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible because its a key part of the community, much like the pub."

The landlord said he was looking into becoming the post master, with the possibility of taking on two new members of staff to help manage the service.

The pub would also open earlier, taking advantage of its new coffee facilities to create a morning community hub for people visiting the post office.

However Mr Bullen acknowledged that the process could take between six months to a year to have up and running, and added: "The customer base is larger than we expected but we are optimistic we can get this sorted as quickly as possible."

A spokesman for the post office said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the branch. The nearest alternative branch in the area are at Rustens, Hethersett, Barnham Broom and Bunwell."