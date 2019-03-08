Search

Norwich mum urges homeowners to check their driers as 'unprecedented' recall announced

PUBLISHED: 16:07 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 18 June 2019

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall after explosions Photo: AO

A Norwich mum has warned homeowners to safeguard their properties as the government backs an "unprecedented" product recall.

The recall is for faulty Whirlpool tumble dryers manufactured between 2004 and 2015.

It is thought the fault has caused more than 750 fires over the past decade.

But this isn't the first time a product warning about the dryers has been launched.

Four years ago mum-of-three Niki Tayne saw a product recall for her Hotpoint dryer on facebook.

The Norwich mum said: "At first I thought it was a scam so I didn't think anything of it. Then I saw it being posted more and more, and did my own research to realise it was legitimate."

Although Ms Tayne's model is a Hotpoint, it is produced by Whirlpool.

So are a number of other brands such as Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline, which are all also being recalled.

Ms Tayne had a new dryer within 48 hours of her registering her faulty model and someone coming to collect it.

"My dryer would have been the perfect candidate for a fire because I have three kids and a long-haired cat, so it was always on and there was lot of fur about," she said.

"I just dread to think what could have happened if I hadn't read that Facebook post - it could have been devastating. Of course I would encourage everyone to check their dryers and be aware of what they could be at risk of."

Ms Tayne's machine is one of the 5.3 million models that were sold in the UK.

Although many were returned, it is thought up to 500,000 could still be in use.

Business minister Kelly Tolhurst told the commons that the recall notice was "unprecedented action" to secure the safety of British homes.

Whirlpool has urged anyone still owning an affected dryer to contact the company immediately on 0800 151 0905.

A spokeswoman added: "In the meantime, anyone with an affected dryer that has not been modified should unplug it and not use it until the modification has been completed."

