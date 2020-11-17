Families looking to meet Santa urged to book fast as events sell out

The annual Santa Experience at Wroxham Barns is already sold out. Pic: EDP Archant

Opportunities for families to catch up with Father Christmas are running out quickly as events are cancelled and those left sell out fast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wroxham Barns has real reindeer at its Santa Experience but this event has already sold out. Pic: EDP Wroxham Barns has real reindeer at its Santa Experience but this event has already sold out. Pic: EDP

Parents are being advised to book slots now with so many events being scrapped because of coronavirus. Other businesses are waiting to see if lockdown eases on December 2 before taking bookings.

MORE: ‘It’s been tremendous fun’: Owners of toyshop close down for good

Those which have cancelled Santa this year include Notcutts in Norwich, with the store announcing: “We’re very sorry but after careful consideration Santa will no longer be visiting our garden centres this year. The well-being of Santa, his elves and reindeer is our utmost priority and we want to ensure they are fit and well for the big day.”

The Broads Tours Santa Cruise – an annual special event involving a trip from Wroxham on the Queen of the Broads boat with a visit from Santa – is also cancelled.

Tickets are on sale for a Drive-Through Santa Grotto at Taverham Hall. Pic: Taverham Hall Tickets are on sale for a Drive-Through Santa Grotto at Taverham Hall. Pic: Taverham Hall

The Thursford Collection, near Fakenham, is hoping to offer its new Enchanted Journey of Light show when lockdown eases, and has put on extra dates in January, but is not hosting Santa this year.

You may also want to watch:

Banham Zoo, near Diss and its sister venue, Africa Alive! in Kessingland, are both waiting to see if lockdown ends before announcing details of its Santa grottos. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, near Lenwade, will also update its information then too.

Santa’s Grotto, Breakfast with Santa and Afternoon Tea with Santa bookings are also on hold at Highway Garden and Leisure, Loddon Road, Norwich, awating further government guidance.

The annual Santa's grotto at Highway Garden Centre and Leisure, Loddon Road, Norwich, is on hold with organisers waiting to see if lockdown eases on December 2. Pic: EDP The annual Santa's grotto at Highway Garden Centre and Leisure, Loddon Road, Norwich, is on hold with organisers waiting to see if lockdown eases on December 2. Pic: EDP

The annual Santa Experience at Wroxham Barns, which includes real reindeer, has already sold out.

A new ‘drive-through’ Santa grotto is being held at Taverham Hall, near Norwich, taking visitors through a ‘twinkling treelined driveway’ with actors, singers, dancers, reindeer, elves and Santa too.

The North Norfolk Railway Santa Special, from Sheringham station, has extended its run of the Norfolk Lights Express into the third week of January. Providing lockdown eases, it hopes Santa will be in his grotto in Weybourne from Saturday, December 5.

The Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham station, is also hoping to offer a ‘festive express steam train ride’ in December, with children receiving a present from Santa. This is not the usual steam ride to Santa event but said to be a ‘suitable alternative adhering to social distancing.’

Norwich department store Jarrold is also still hoping to offer Santa in his grotto on its toy floor.