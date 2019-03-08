Search

Dog-friendly pubs to enjoy this bank holiday, and why they love their canine customers

PUBLISHED: 10:16 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 23 May 2019

Should your business be dog friendly? Owners in Norfolk have said it's a savvy business decision. Picture: Camp Tails Doggy Daycare

Camp Tails Doggy Daycare

With another bank holiday fast approaching many of the region's dog owners will be getting ready for days out and have money in their pockets to spend.

Jon Kay (second from left) with the Camp Tails team. Picture: Camp Tails Doggy DaycareJon Kay (second from left) with the Camp Tails team. Picture: Camp Tails Doggy Daycare

And four-legged friendly business have revealed why welcoming dogs is a savvy enterprise decision, and why they love their canine customers.

Jon Kay is one of the region's biggest advocates for being a dog-friendly business, having launched Dog Friendly Bury St Edmunds and launching his own dog crèche.

"We launched Dog Friendly BSE about a year ago and it's grown so much thanks to the support we've had from the council and tourism board," he said.

The Coach and Horses on Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMapsThe Coach and Horses on Thorpe Road. Picture: GoogleMaps

"Businesses always tell me that it's had a positive impact on their trade," he added. "If you're a dog owner and one café is dog friendly and the other isn't then you don't have a choice about where to spend your money."

Mr Kay's campaign now has over 150 business on board from pubs and cafes, to shops and art galleries.

Each dog-friendly establishment is given a green dog water bowl and a sticker to place in the window.

"If people are coming to visit us they can find out really easily where they cat eat and stay with their dog and what they can do," he said.

You may also want to watch:

The Coach and Horses on Norwich's Thrope Road is a stone's throw away from the city's Riverside walk, and actively promotes bringing your dogs in.

"We like our dogs in East Anglia and we definitely get more people pleased that we are dog-friendly than annoyed that we're not," said assistant manager Harry Brown.

"It's not like we have dogs sitting up at the table where people are eating, and when it's sunny and people are out walking their dogs people tend to sit in the garden anyway."

Here are a few other dog friendly cafes in some of Norfolk's hot spots:  - The Whalebone on Magdalen Street, Norwich

- The Golden Fleece on the Quay at Wells-next-the-Sea

- The White Horse Inn at Neatished

- The Marine in Great Yarmouth

- The Harbour Inn in Southwold

- The Mermaid Inn on Church Street in Dereham

- The Red Lion on Bishopgate in Norwich

- The Georgian Townhouse, Norwich

