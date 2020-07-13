Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Customers looking to make the most of Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ will be able to take advantage across Norfolk at chains and independent restaurants alike.

Since the announcement last week businesses across the pubs, restaurants and café sectors have announced they will be slashing their prices thanks to government funding.

Japanese chain Wagamama, which has a site in Norwich, was among the first to confirm they would cut prices.

Also confirmed to cut prices is fellow Restaurant Group business Frankie & Benny’s.

Chicken restaurant Nando’s will also be taking part as will Pizza Hut.

Harvester pubs has confirmed it will be offering the discount but the deal does not apply to alcohol.

Also on the list of those set to offer money off are Burger King and Toby Carvery.

In Norfolk many independents have not yet decided whether or not they will be taking up the chancellor’s offer.

So far limited details have been revealed but the plan is restaurants will axe their prices and then claim up to £10 per person back.

This will be paid to the business within five working days. However those looking to make the most of the offer will only have a limited window – with the guarantee only being for meals eaten out from Monday to Wednesday throughout August. A spokesman for The Falcon Inn at Pulham Market said: “As a small country pub that’s been closed for nearly four months we think it’s a great idea. We will be signing up.”