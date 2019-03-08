Poll

Viewers are still outraged by Channel 5 show Britain’s Favourite Crisps...which of these 33 do you like best?

Did you disagree with Channel 5's show Britain's Favourite Crisps? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Nearly two days on the nation can’t accept the broadcaster’s top 20 listing...what do you think?

According to the British public, this is the #official crisp pyramid. Have any of your faves been snubbed? pic.twitter.com/Y7dNsPwqy5 — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) March 24, 2019

What is Britain’s favourite crisp? The debate still rages on today as the nation (clearly weary from the ongoing Brexit debacle) continues to instead fume over Channel 5’s homage to snacks.

Britain’s Favourite Crisps aired on Sunday (March 24) at 8pm, with celebrities from Su Pollard to Dom Joly and Vanessa Feltz putting their two cents in on 20 different varieties. Way, way down at the bottom of the list were Squares, Nik Naks and Salt ‘n’ Shake. The second from bottom tier included Wotsits, Monster Munch and Quavers, the next tier up put McCoys, Kettle Chips, Tyrrell’s and Walker’s Sensations as some of the nation’s best loved. And right at the top were Pringles and Doritos, beaten to prime position by Walkers.

Some viewers were livid Mini Cheddars made the list because well, they’re really a biscuit aren’t they? Others shed metaphorical tears at the exclusion of Frazzles and Skips. Some threatened to complain to Ofcom over the results. And it was pointed out that a 2008 court case, ruled Pringles are not crisps as they only contain 42% potato, thus making them exempt from VAT under the 1994 VAT act.

Looking at recently published statistics on crisp sales, Walkers do indeed appear as top dog, selling nearly 80 million kg of crisps every year. Second to Walkers are actually own label varieties, followed by McCoys, Kettle Chips, Tyrrell’s, Seabrook, Golden Wonder and, surprisingly, Jacob Cracker Crisps!

But what do you think? Take our poll and tell us which crisps you want in your lunchbox every day.