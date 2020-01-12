Search

Which? offers tips for couples affected by Norfolk wedding venue closure

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 January 2020

Lenwade House Hotel closed suddenly on Saturday. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lenwade House Hotel closed suddenly on Saturday. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Couples worried about losing significant sums following the closure of a Norfolk wedding venue have been offered advice by the country's leading consumer group.

On Saturday, Lenwade House Hotel announced it would stop trading with immediate effect, leaving couples unsure of their next step.

Adam French, senior consumer rights editor at Which?, said the first thing customers should do is to get in touch with their banks.

Customers who paid for part or all of the venue fee using a credit card should contact their credit card provider to make a Section 75 request.

Under the Consumer Credit Act the credit card company is equally liable as trader for losses sustained between £100 and £30,000.

Those affected could also Chargeback, which is where a bank will try to get funds back from the administrator or venue.

Mr French said couples with wedding insurance would also be able to claim back through their wedding insurance provider.

Mr French said: "It's incredibly distressing when suddenly your wedding venue ceases trading.

"Speak to your bank as soon as you know something has gone wrong.

"It's important to re-emphasise wedding insurance and to get it.

"If you are planning a wedding or halfway through planning, get it, it will give you peace of mind should things like this occur."

If neither of the above ways are successful, the group says the next step is to approach the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Which? Tips for if you wedding venue goes bust:

- Speak to your credit card provider and make a Section 75 request if the amount is between £100 and £30,000.

- Try Chargeback, your bank will try to get the funds back into your account from the administrator/venue. This must be done within 120 days.

- Financial Ombudsman

- Make sure you have wedding insurance, if you do have wedding insurance, put in a claim.

