Where to go for help in feeding your child over half term

Need help feeding your child over half term? Here's where you can get free meals for school children.

Businesses across Norfolk and Waveney are rallying to help provide free meals to school children after MPs rejected England footballer Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend the provision during half term.

Here’s where is offering help:

Red Lion pub, Dereham, Quebec St, Dereham NR19 2DJ; offering free packed lunches over half term if you pre-order. Call them on 07762 427490 or message them on Facebook. Similarly at the Pig and Whistle, 2-8 All Saints Green, Norwich NR1 3NA. Call the same number.

Jason’s Fish and Chips, 48 Salhouse Rd, Rackheath, Norwich NR13 6QH, 01603 722525. Free sausage and chips, drink and fruit for children over half term.

Phoenix Centre, 132A Mile Cross Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2LD, 01603 403814; free packed lunches are available every day and family food hampers on Friday.

Peggotty’s Bar, 162 King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PA, 07377 335852 is providing free eat-in meals for children over half-term.

Breakers Cafe, 28, Garden St, Cromer NR27 9HN, 01263 515060 is offering free meals to all children over half term.

Baytree House hotel, 30 Lyndhurst Rd, Lowestoft NR32 4PD, 01502 530315 is giving away free packed lunches.

Lowestoft Tandoori, 176 High St, Lowestoft NR32 1HU, 01502 511818. They are asking for people to contact them if they need meals for children.

Waveney foodbank; during half term, it is relaxing the voucher guidelines so if you need help, text your postcode to 07484 394749 and you will be directed to your nearest food bank distribution centre.

The Angel, Loddon; Free meals for children over half-term. Message them confidentially on Facebook or call 01508 520669 and all you have to say is that you want to book an “Angel meal” and for how many children. Complimentary tea/coffee will also be served to parents. Takeaway Service is also available.

Erpingham House vegan restaurant, Tombland, Norwich; free meals for children aged 4-16 and adults don’t need to buy a meal.

Mums who are part of the Norwich Mumbler group can provide free packed lunches over half term. Message their Facebook group or text or call 07397 028471.

To pledge donations or help: The Norfolk Community Foundation will provide funding to those who are providing free food to those who need it. To help the local food banks and charities you can visit www.norfolkfoundation.com or call 01603 623958 to make a donation.

Minors & Brady estate agents offices in Caister-on-Sea, Wroxham and Dereham are taking non-perishable food items which they will deliver to foodbanks. They are also doing a 24 hour sponsored cycle ride in their Wroxham office to raise money. You can see their live stream on Facebook at 3pm on Friday, October 30.

If you are offering free meals for children over half term, email caroline.culot@archant to be included in this list.