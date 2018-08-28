Search

Where to see the Christmas lights switch-on events in Waveney

PUBLISHED: 08:51 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:51 22 November 2018

Reydon Christmas lights switch on 2016. Pictures: MICK HOWES.

Reydon Christmas lights switch on 2016. Pictures: MICK HOWES.

Archant

With Christmas fast approaching, towns around the Waveney area are preparing for their Christmas lights switch-on events.

Woody Bear taking part in the Lowestoft Christmas Spectacular parade through the town centre. Picture: Nick ButcherWoody Bear taking part in the Lowestoft Christmas Spectacular parade through the town centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Here are all the dates and places to be to see the big switch on near you.

Lowestoft will be holding its switch-on in the town centre, London Road North, once more. Organised by Lowestoft Vision, the festive season starts in the town centre from 3pm on December 1 with the switch being flicked on at 6pm.

Halesworth will be hosting a celebration in the lead up to its Christmas lights switch-on. With activities and stalls from 4pm on Saturday, November 24 until 6pm the town centre will be a buzz with people before the switch on in Market Place.

Panto stars and local groups take part in the Lowestoft Christmas Spectacular parade through the town centre. Picture: Nick ButcherPanto stars and local groups take part in the Lowestoft Christmas Spectacular parade through the town centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Bungay town centre lights are being switched on by some special guests.

The pantomime cast from Aladdin, who are performing at the Fisher Theatre throughout the festive season, will be flicking the switch on Friday, November 23 at 5pm.

Beccles is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland as a Christmas market and fair come to the town for the switch-on.

Reydon Christmas lights switch on 2016. Pictures: MICK HOWES.Reydon Christmas lights switch on 2016. Pictures: MICK HOWES.

Hosted in the town centre the lights will go on at 5.30pm on Friday, November 30.

Roads are set to close in Southwold as the town prepares for its Christmas lights switch-on.

From 2pm on Saturday, November 24 roads in the High Street and Market Place will be closed as stalls and music is set up.

The lights will be turned on by none other than Father Christmas – from the Town Hall balcony in Market Place.

The roads will be re-opened at 7pm.

Reydon will be turning its Christmas lights on at 6pm on Saturday, December 1.

With funds from the Reydon Trust the town has replaced its crib which sits at Reydon Corner.

The previous crib had been used for more than 20 years but now a new crib will be revealed at the switch-on.

Shadingfield will be welcoming a special guest as Father Christmas turns on the lights on November 30.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get those special gifts and a barbecue to help fuel any Christmas shopping that needs to be done.

