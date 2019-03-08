Search

Six places to see spring lambs in Norfolk this Easter

PUBLISHED: 14:25 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 10 April 2019

Lambs at Church Farm, Stow Bardolph. Picture: Ian Burt

Lambs at Church Farm, Stow Bardolph. Picture: Ian Burt

Where to see lambing, cuddle lambs, and help with the bottlefeeding

At Swiss Valais lamb at Church Farm, Stow Bardolph. Picture: Ian BurtAt Swiss Valais lamb at Church Farm, Stow Bardolph. Picture: Ian Burt

Church Farm, Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market.

Lambing season is underway with newborn lambs to cuddle and bottle feed. Plus plenty more baby animals.

Bottlefeed lambs until Monday, May 6, 10am-5pm, at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm. Open daily 10am-5pm.

churchfarmstowbardolph.co.uk

Lambs at Snettisham Park Farm. Picture: Ian BurtLambs at Snettisham Park Farm. Picture: Ian Burt

Felbrigg Hall Farm, near Cromer.

See newborn lambs, and possibly even sheep lambing, at farm open days this Easter. National Trust tenant farmers Graham and Wendy Williams give visitors the chance to see their lambs, plus cows and calves, day-old chicks, goats and old fashioned tractors. Saturday and Sunday April 13-14 and the Easter weekend from Friday April 19 to Monday April 22. 10.30am-4.30pm.

More information from the farmers on 01263 837250.

Bottlefeeding a lamb at Snettisham Park Picture: Ian BurtBottlefeeding a lamb at Snettisham Park Picture: Ian Burt

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum of Norfolk Life, near Dereham.

The animals on the farm are all East Anglian breeds which would have been common on local farms a century ago, including Norfolk Horn, Suffolk and Southdown sheep – as well as cows, horses, chickens, turkeys and pigs. Tour the workhouse, museum, gardens and grounds too.

Open daily, 10am-5pm.

museums.norfolk.gov.uk/gressenhall-farm-and-workhouse

Melsop Farm Park, Ellingham Road, Scoulton, near Watton.

There are lots of lambs to see this spring, with several different breeds of sheep at the farm including the Norfolk Horn, Hungarian Screw-Horn and Ouessant, the smallest sheep in the world whose lambs are exceptionally tiny and cute. Other farm residents include cattle, goats, pigs and chickens.

Open Tuesdays to Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays, 10am-5pm.

melsopfarmpark.co.uk

Snettisham Park, Snettisham, near King’s Lynn.

See lambing live. All the ewes lamb indoors and visitors can watch lambs being born, see them take their first steps and help bottle feed orphan lambs. Feeding times are 11am, 2pm and 4pm. Open daily 10am-5pm. (and from 9am during school holidays.) snettishampark.co.uk

Wroxham Junior Farm, Wroxham Barns, Hoveton.

The fluffy wonders arrive from local farms and visitors can help staff bottle-feed these orphaned lambs – at 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. There are also plenty more animals to see, cuddle, groom and feed as well as indoor play and crafts. Open daily 10am-5pm.

wroxhambarns.co.uk

