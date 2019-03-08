8 of Norwich's best pubs with gardens and rooftops to enjoy the sun

With the sun shinning, and plenty happening in Norwich, what better time to decamp to the pub?

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich.

So here are eight of the best pub gardens and rooftops to enjoy a few drinks while it is summer in the city:

Rushcutters Arms

Watch your step, especially when you're a few pints down ... The Rushcutters, in Yarmouth Road, is right by the River Yare offering a tranquil atmosphere few pubs in the city can replicate.

The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road.

And if you are feeling peckish its huge menu won't leave you starved for choice - it's worth going on a Sunday to enjoy a roast while watching boats and barges sail past.

The Georgian Townhouse

One of Norwich's favourite hotels also boasts a fabulous, modern outdoor area, with a marble walkway and enough tables for a large family outing.

The Unthank Arms, Norwich. Garden.

And if you've got a competitive streak, the ping-pong tables will help battle that beer belly.

They also do barbecues during the summer months.

The Garden House

The Plough pub, St Benedicts street, Norwich.

Students' favourite The Garden House, in Pembroke Road, has recently been given a new lease of life after being refurbished by its new owners.

While it's a more typical pub garden compared to others on this list, there's nothing wrong with tradition and The Garden House's friendly, social atmosphere will keep you entertained.

The Unthank Arms

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union.

With a garden that's bigger than the building itself, the Unthank, in Newmarket Street, is a gem nestled in the heart of the Golden Triangle. It's perfect for letting the kids run around and, if you're organising that long anticipated summer party, it's open for bookings.

The Plough

Hipster haven The Plough, in St Benedicts Street, has a large and homely garden which is bathed in sun into the evening. The patio and grassed area offer a great space for groups of friends or workmates to gather after a hard day's graft in the city.

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop terrace

Rooftop Gardens

A famous Norwich spot in the summer that offers panoramic views across our fine city, the Rooftop Gardens, in Rose Lane, remains a firm favourite.

The first-ever restaurant of its kind in Norwich serves a variety of cocktails and dishes - and you'll feel like a celebrity sipping a martini overlooking the city.

Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard.

Gonzo's Tearoom

The lesser-known rooftop bar of Norwich, in London Street, can be found atop Gonzo's - but be warned, it has already built up a cult following and it can be tricky to get into the sun. But if you are lucky enough to get in - it just gets busy rather than employing a Studio 54-style door policy - its worth it. Sip a cocktail, grab some chicken wings and relax in a hammock.

Bedfords Bar

Bedfords Bar, off Bedford Street, offers a chilled out vibe right at the bustling heart of the city centre.

To get in visitors enter a narrow alley reminiscent of a Harry Potter movie and the stone patio with thatched chairs and wooden fences create a magic spot made even prettier when the lights come on.