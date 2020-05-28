Six places to enjoy a takeaway roast in north Norfolk

Roast dinner. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/bhofack2 bhofack2

With the pubs still closed, these six takeaway options should satisfy your roast dinner desires.

The Pigs at Edgefield. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Pigs at Edgefield. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall

A full takeaway menu is on offer between 4pm and 9pm and fish and chips between 12pm and 3pm, from Thursday to Friday, Sunday roast is also available with advance booking. Orders can be made on 01603 737077.

The Pigs, Edgefield

Sunday roasts are available between 12pm and 5pm, but orders must be made before 7pm Friday, those interested should call 01263 714800.

Recruiting Sergeant pub, Coltishall.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Recruiting Sergeant pub, Coltishall.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Dormy House Hotel, East Runton

Free delivery is available on roasts within five miles, with collection available. Orders can be made on 01263 733534.

Banningham Crown

Jeanie Feneron at the Banningham Crown, in happier times. Pic: Archant Jeanie Feneron at the Banningham Crown, in happier times. Pic: Archant

From today Banningham Crown is offering a full menu, orders can be made on 01263 733534, lines are open between 10am and 3pm everyday.

The White Horse, Crostwick

A reduced menu is available, orders can be made on 01603 737560, with two hours notice required.

The Red Lion, Coltishall

Pub of the Week, The Banningham Crown. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Pub of the Week, The Banningham Crown. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Red Lion is offering takeaway on beer as well as food, with slots bookable between 10am and 11am everyday.