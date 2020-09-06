Britpop stars bring live music to Norfolk Showground
PUBLISHED: 13:11 06 September 2020
Casey Cooper-Fiske
Common People Outside, a socially-distant one day event featuring live music from Mark Morriss (The Bluetones), Nigel Clarke (Dodgy), Chris Helme (The Seahorses) and DJ Flob, at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Steve Hunt
Live music returned at the Norfolk Showground on Friday night with a homage to the Britpop years.
Visitors to the socially-distant one-day event, Common People Outside were treated to live music from Mark Morriss, lead singer of The Bluetones, Nigel Clarke, frontman of Dodgy and Chris Helme of The Seahorses, along with a selection of classic Britpop tracks played by DJ Flob.
Between them, the trio had seven top 10 and 26 top 40 hits, with many of them played on the night.
As many as 350 people attended the event in their own cordoned off pods of up to 4 people, who were served by numerous bars and street food outlets throughout the night.
