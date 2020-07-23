‘We’re raring to go’: Gym bosses counting down to reopening

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down Manager Jason Elves and team.

Gyms owners and managers in Norfolk who are gearing up for reopening say they haven’t lost members after four months of lockdown closure.

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down. Manager Jason Elves

But the experience for gym goers will be different in future, with numbers restricted at large venues, social distancing measures in place meaning less equipment, new contactless entry systems and even temperature checks at one club.

At PureGym, which has three venues in Norwich, at Castle Quarter, Riverside and Aylsham Road, manager Jason Elves said everything was ready for the big reopening on Saturday. Numbers are being restricted to around 124, with people asked to use the app beforehand to see how many people are inside to avoid having to wait – but you don’t actually need to book a slot.

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down

A queuing system has been organised with a one-way system through the entry and exit pod. Staff will be on hand to monitor this whenever the amount of users reaches more than 80pc of the maximum capacity, said Mr Elves.

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down

Some equipment, such as the treadmills and bikes, will be out of use to maintain social distancing and will have large red stickers making that clear. The floor has been marked with boxes so people training can keep their distance from others. Members will also need to use a QR code to enter the building rather than keying their membership number into a pad at the door, to minimise contact.

“We are ready and raring to go, all the staff have been trained and they are excited to reopen,” said Mr Elves. “We have lost less than 10pc of members, people have really supported us through coronavirus.”

Brad Williams, a personal trainer who runs Gym 121 at the Royal Norwich golf course as well as Club 100 health clubs in Norwich and London, is also reopening on Saturday for one to one sessions but has decided not to restart classes for about six weeks as a precaution.

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down

Being self-employed, he didn’t qualify for any government grant aid over the past few months, so is delighted to be back in business again.

“Some of the hotels I work for are choosing different dates to reopen, so one is in a month, another in September. So far, I haven’t had a single client who’s said they didn’t want to come back.”

Pure Gym Castle Quater Reopening after lock down

At Bannatyne, which has two gyms in Norwich and one in Lowestoft, Suffolk, customers will get a temperature check at reception and are required to wear a face mask on entrance. The gym has reduced class sizes and equipment has been spaced out.

Brad Williams, a personal trainer, can't wait to reopen his business.