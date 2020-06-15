Town’s Costa Coffee to reopen on Thursday

Inside the new Costa Coffe shop on Market Place, North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A town’s branch of Costa Coffee is set to reopen this Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our Town - North Walsham. Costa Coffee has opened a branch in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Our Town - North Walsham. Costa Coffee has opened a branch in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Costa Coffee in North Walsham will reopen for takeaway service between 8am and 4pm everyday following lockdown closure on March 23.

The shop will only accept contactless payment and will not be accepting loyalty cards, with screens installed at the counter and a hand sanitising station located at the entrance.

You may also want to watch:

Costa will also be introducing social distancing measures and enhanced hygiene procedures.

Rebecca Elliot , marketing manager at the Scoffs Group franchise which operates the store, said: “Hopefully the reopening of non-essential shops will help with more people out and about as long as everyone is following social distancing measures, but it’s taken a lot of time to reopen because we’ve been installing the screens and implementing social distancing measures.

“We wanted to make sure we were doing it right to ensure that our staff and customers will be safe to serve.

“We hope that the store’s reopening brings some happiness to our North Walsham customers.”

The reopening comes after Walsham’s non-essential shops were allowed to reopen on Monday June 15.