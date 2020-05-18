Search

Advanced search

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 May 2020

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Campsite owners in Norfolk are geared up to adapt their businesses to keep customers safe as they keep their fingers crossed for a summer reopening.

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's GladeDeer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Campsites, caravan parks and glamping spots in Norfolk are preparing to potentially reopen in July, with social distancing measures in place, reduced capacity and increased cleaning schedules.

The government’s plan to rebuild the country after the coronavirus pandemic, which was published on May 11, says accommodation providers may be able to reopen from July 4, subject to conditions.

New data from holiday booking website Pitchup reveals that bookings for staycations surged shortly after the 50-page plan was released.

The team behind Hickling Campsite and Canal Camping in Dilham have made the decision to start taking bookings and have looked at ways they can operate their business come July 4. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling CampsiteThe team behind Hickling Campsite and Canal Camping in Dilham have made the decision to start taking bookings and have looked at ways they can operate their business come July 4. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling Campsite

Dan Yates, its founder, said: “Bookings surged 135pc following Boris’ speech on Sunday compared to the week prior.

“Pitchup.com now has more than 10,830 bookings for 2020 from July 4 onwards, 934 of these bookings are for sites in Norfolk and 346 in Suffolk.”

July 4 is the earliest possible reopening date, and will only go ahead if five key conditions have been met - including the NHS not being overwhelmed, lower death and infection rates, hitting testing targets and making sure key workers have the correct protective equipment.

A shepherd hut at Hickling Campsite. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling CampsiteA shepherd hut at Hickling Campsite. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling Campsite

The conditions are in place to make sure the country does not have a second peak of Covid-19 and the government has said it will take action if figures begin to rise.

The team behind Hickling Campsite and Canal Camping in Dilham have made the decision to start taking bookings and have looked at ways they can operate their business come July 4.

Tom Wright and Jo Sindall say they are offering full refunds if customers have to cancel their visit.

Hickling Campsite. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling CampsiteHickling Campsite. Picture: Daniel Knott/ Hickling Campsite

Miss Sindall, owner of the site, said: “Enquiries and bookings have been very busy, people are extremely keen to go outdoors, get away and come camping which is great.

“We have 25 pitches at Hickling which offer lots of space for visitors, we won’t have to change much of the site to re-open.

You may also want to watch:

“We pride ourselves on our facilities being clean anyway, they are washed four times a day. We have also installed three extra washing up stations.”

The duo, who have run the sites for five years, feel the government need to elaborate on guidelines for campsites.

Miss Sindall said: “The 50-page plan does not mention camping specifically, all it mentions is hospitality.

David Attew of Deer's Glade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDavid Attew of Deer's Glade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We’re excited to re-open but do feel we need more guidance from the government about how many people we can have on site.”

Hawthorns Glamping, in Foxley near Dereham, have also announced it would be “opening again very soon” following the prime minister’s speech.

In a statement on Facebook, the glamping park said: “Following on from the prime minister’s lockdown exit speech, we can confirm that we will be opening again very soon.

“We are now ready to take bookings as from July and would advise to book early to avoid disappointment.

“The tent is well spaced and equipped with everything that you will need to enjoy your stay and you will have no difficulty complying with any sensible distancing measures that may still be in place.”

The site, that was supposed to be in its first full season, is made up of one tent surrounded by a three-acre meadow, meaning only one family can stay at a time.

The Safari Tent also has its own bathroom and the whole tent will have a full antibacterial clean between each visit.

At Deer’s Glade Caravan and Camping Park in Hanworth, its owner is also hoping to reopen in July and has started taking bookings.

Owner, David Attew said: “By July hopefully if everybody has adhered to government guidelines to stay two metres apart, I think if we can keep ‘the R’ below one then I think we’re in a good chance of coming out, enjoying the countryside.

“You can come out here, stay distant and enjoy the countryside on a beautiful day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Monumental challenge’ - council takes £2m hit over cost of Covid crisis

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is facing a £1m deficit due to coronavirus. Pictured, councillors during a cabinet meeting livestreamed on YouTube. Photo: YouTube

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Are any of these yours? Police try to find owners of stolen goods

Contact police on 101 if you recognise any of these stolen items, believed to have been taken in King's Lynn or the surrounding areas. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Parking charges to return as people go back to work

Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by west Norfolk council. Picture: GettyImages
Drive 24