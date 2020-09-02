What you need to know about the £2bn Kickstarter scheme and how to apply

Rishi Sunak has launched the Kickstarter scheme today. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Businesses are being urged to sign up to a £2billion scheme aimed at getting people under the age of 24 back into work.

The Kickstart scheme will see the government shelling out further funds, paying businesses to train younger people as well as paying the trainees a minimum wage and pension contributions.

The scheme will see people between the ages of 16 and 24 be given a six-month training contract to help diversify their skill set.

Businesses, which can sign up for the scheme from today, will be given £1,500 to help set up the training course.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This isn’t just about kickstarting our country’s economy - it is an opportunity to kickstart the careers of thousands of young people who could otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic.

“The scheme will open the door to a brighter future for a new generation and ensure the UK bounces back stronger as a country.”

As of July there were almost 538,000 young people aged 24 and under on Universal Credit, a rise of around 250,000 from March.

The news has been welcomed by Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who was one of the founding members of the Norwich for Jobs, welcomed the news.

She said: “We in the Norwich for Jobs team urge local firms to sign up to Kickstarter. We have a track record of making a difference locally for Norwich young people and Norwich employers - and there’s never been a more pressing time to get this right. It’s crucial that we help young people get a lifeline right now as well as help our local economy bounce back.”

The scheme, which will be delivered by the department for work and pensions, will initially be open until December 2021, but there is the option for it to be extended.

Young people will be referred into the new roles through their Jobcentre Plus work coach with the first Kickstarts expected to begin at the start of November.

For more information and how to apply visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme.